Indian Facts: We bet you didn't know THESE things about India

India is not only known for its diverse culture and values, but it's known for more much more. Read below to find out more facts about India that we bet you didn't know about.

India is a land of rich traditions, culture and mystery. There are a plethora of places in India that feature its distinct culture and traditions. Be its food, culture or values- each state or cities in India represent something fresh and distinct. But there's more to India than its culture. There are some facts and things about the country that not many know about. If you have always been fascinated by the country and its captivating culture, then here are something we bet you didn't know about India.

Read below to find out some astonishing things about India that'll not only surprise you, but it'll also make you wanna visit this country.

We all talk about the Indian army and its efficiency, but did you know that India has the world's third-largest active army after China and the USA.

Kumbh Mela has gained global recognition with time, and photographers and travellers across the world try to make it to the mela to experience it at least once. Kumbh Mela is not only a religious gathering, but is also the world's largest gathering of people.

Being a democratic country, India believes in all the religions, India has more mosques than any other nation in the world. It has over 300,000 mosques as of now.

ISRO is known as the pride of India, but did you know that India's first rocket was brought on cycle, whereas, the satellite was bought on a bullock cart.

We Indians are proud of our cinema, be it Bollywood, Tollywood or Mollywood, India is the largest producer of films in the world.

India is now a developing country and has many people living below the poverty line even now, but this was not always the case. In fact, in the 17th century, India was one of the richest countries in the world.

We Indians love our veggies and meat, but as per research, India has the largest amount of vegetarians in the world.

India is known for its abundance of flora and fauna, but it also has Meghalaya- which is known as the wettest place on earth.

India is known for its developments and architecture, but this was not always the case. Around 100 million years ago, India was an island.

