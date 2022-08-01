India's most popular hiking trails that you must explore with friends

The significance of travelling is different for different people! Some want to reach the destination and dive into the beauty of captures while some just want to enjoy the journey by decking in adventurer rushes. If you prefer taking the wild journey to satiate your thrilling soul then Hiking is something that you must experience at least once. India is the perfect land for those who are in search of both adventure and peace. With a significant number of beautiful hiking trails, the hiking tour in India will skin dip you in fun and thrill like nothing else. Here we present you a list of the most popular hiking trails in India for your next exhilarating hiking escapade.

Hemkund and Valley of Flowers, Garhwal

This is one of the most thrilling hikes in Uttarakhand. The trail is embracing the breath-taking beauty of lush floras and is situated at a distance of 3600 metres. It will take around a week to cover the distance and witness the beauty of all the valleys. What adds up to the beauty of this trail is that you will find scenic beauty here throughout the year. During the cold months, the trail is brimmed with gorgeous white snow while in spring you will find multiple varieties of blossoms here. Start your hike from Gobind Ghat, cross Alakananda and then move to Ghangria. After taking some rest, you can proceed to the valley of flowers from here. Don’t forget to visit the holy Hemkund Sahib.

Chadar hike

Chadar Trek, also known by the name Zanskar frozen river hike is one of the toughest trails but every effort is worth the beauty and experience you explore. Zanskar river freezes during the colder months and deep passages along with snow-clad peaks look beautiful but are extremely difficult to walk through. It will take around 8-9 days to cover the expanse of around 105 kilometres. Sturdy health and body along with an experience in high-altitude trekking is a pre-requisite for this hike.

Dzongri and Goecha-La, Sikkim

The starting point of this hike is Yuksom, undergo Sachen Pass, following the trail of Dzongri- Goechala Trail. The stunning views of Kanchenjunga will be witnessed during the whole trek. 90 km is the total area of the hike that needs to be covered and the level of difficulty is moderate. Peaceful Orchids, lush greenery and waterfalls are countersigned throughout. Samiti Lake is must visit while on this hike.

Hampta Pass, Himachal Pradesh

If you are a beginner or seeking an easy hiking experience, Hamta pass in Himachal Pradesh is one of the most renowned trails that requires a total of 26 km to be covered. Undoubtedly, the trek is quite easy but the Beautiful landscapes and gorgeous valleys you explore here will take your breath away. 4 days are enough to cover this trek.

Do plan a hiking tour on the above-mentioned trails and let us know your experiences in the comments section below.

