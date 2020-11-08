Indulge in the raspberry and oat breakfast parfait recipe to get the goodness of the fruit

Raspberries are rich in all important nutrients and they reduce the risk of many diseases as well. So, add this fruit to your diet with this raspberry and oat breakfast parfait recipe exclusively shared by chef Suvir Saran.

Raspberry plant belongs to the rose family and it’s perennial with woody stems. It’s one of the most popular fruits that makes a great ingredient to add to yoghurt or dessert. This can also be added to breakfast.

This fruit comes with several health benefits as it’s packed with fibre, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants etc. It reduces the risk of many chronic health diseases like diabetes, cancer, arthritis, obesity etc. Apart from that, raspberries are also known to slow down anti-ageing effects. So, here’s a delicious recipe of raspberry exclusively shared by chef Suvir Saran.

Raspberry and oats breakfast parfait recipe:

Ingredients

2 and 1/4 cups plain Greek yoghurt

1.5 cups old fashioned oats

2 tsp chia seeds

1/2 cup milk (other plant-based milk will do in a pinch)

4 tbsp honey (lavender or wildflower would be great)

4 cups frozen raspberries or fresh raspberries

1/4 cup toasted slivered almonds

Milk for garnish (optional)

Method to prepare raspberry and oat breakfast parfait:

1.Combine yoghurt, oats, chia seeds, milk and honey together. Mix well until it becomes smooth and slightly lighter and fluffy (3-5 minutes).

2.Divide this mixture into two halves.

3.From the first half of the mix spoon a quarter of the mixture into the bottom of 4-pint sized jam jars.

4.Spoon a half cup each of the frozen raspberries on top of the oat mixture in each jar.

5.From the other half of the oats and yoghurt mix, spoon a quarter of the mix evenly on top of the raspberries into each jar.

6.Put lid on top of each jar, seal and leave overnight in the refrigerator.

7.When ready to serve, top the jars with the remaining raspberries and sprinkle one tablespoon of almonds onto the top of the mix in each jar.

8.Drizzle some milk if there is room in the jars. Omit if they are too full already.

Also Read: Chef Suvir Saran shares the recipe of Jackfruit Taco to satisfy your hunger for the Mexican delicacy

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×