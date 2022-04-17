Influencer roasts Katrina Kaif’s cooking skills and shares hilarious recipes for her, Kat responds

Ever since her glitzy wedding to boyfriend and actor Vicky Kaushal in December 2021, actress and beauty mogul Katrina Kaif has been setting ‘bahu’ goals. You’ve probably noticed her amusing Instagram updates where she flaunts her culinary skills ever since she first prepared a 'halwa' for hubby Vicky.

For the uninitiated, it is customary for a new bride to first prepare a sweet dish (usually halwa) in her in-laws rasoi after her marriage. Well, Kat certainly aced the 'Chaunka Chadhana' ritual as a newly minted Punjabi bahu and was duly praised by her hubster. But it appears her experiments with cooking didn’t stop there. Katrina soon shared a picture of a simple dish of scrambled eggs she’d made and shared, “Sunday breakfast for hubby made by me.”

Her green attempts at simple recipes in the kitchen did not go unnoticed. A lot of people praised her for rising to her ‘culinary calling’. Among these is influencer and copywriter Freddy Birdy who you may remember from his IG spat with Deepika Padukone following his comments about her and Ananya Panday's choice of outfits during 'Gehraiyaan' promotions.

Well, what ensued was Freddy posting a spate of extremely basic recipes he hoped that Katrina would cook. In his humorous stories, he tagged the actress while subtly shading her as someone who cooked only uncomplicated recipes such as halwa and scrambled egg. Take a look-

Among some of the recipes her encouraged Kat to cook were mango pickle, a boiled egg and a grilled cheese sandwich.

He suggested she ‘make’ mango ice cream by laying cut mangoes on vanilla ice cream.

Freddy further dared her to order Chinese food from a delivery app.

However, Kaif sportingly responded by sarcastically telling Freddy that the sandwich ‘was not easy’. Freddy duly shared her message by lauding her sense of humor.

Well, whether you became a skilled lockdown chef or are still only adept at cooking chai and maggi, brickbats are never easy to take. What a sport Katrina has been by laughing along with the jokes at her expense. After all, self-deprecating humor is the best sort isn’t it! More power to you Kat!

