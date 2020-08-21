Instant Pot Cooking: 6 Foods you should NOT prepare in an electric pressure cooker

Instant pots are electric pressure cookers or multicookers that prepare foods much more quickly. People with busy schedules can benefit from this appliance a lot. It is highly beneficial for cooking rice which is why you don’t have to wait for a long time before going to work.

But there are some types of foods which should not be cooked in an instant pot as they damage its quality. Unaware of this fact, we do end up cooking these food items in an electric pressure cooker. However, now it’s time to stop doing that to save the quality of the instant pot. Check out what foods you should not cook in an electric pressure cooker.

Foods that should not be cooked in an instant pot.

Fried foods

If you want crispy fried chicken, then the instant pot is not the right thing. Because it makes everything moist and tender but not crispy.

Quick and instant foods

Instant oatmeal, instant pulao or instant noodles are a big no-no for instant pot. Because after the cooking, your electric pressure cooker takes another 10-15minutes for its natural release, so it will take more time than usual.

Stir-fry

Stir-frying is done to make the veggies brown and crisp with heat. However, in an instant pot, you cannot control the heat and it’s not for making foods crispy.

Bread

Baking in your instant pot won’t give you that perfect soft bread without a crust. So, it’s not suitable.

Steak

Steaks are prepared better in a grill rather than in an instant pot. In the electric pressure cooker, the steaks will come out bland and watery.

Creamy sauces

While cooking something, don’t put sauces in the instant pot, even if the dish needs. The right time to incorporate sauces in a dish is before plating. If you put sauces in an electric pot, it might end up curdling.

Also Read: THESE are the 5 ways you’re running your nonstick pans while cooking