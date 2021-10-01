International Coffee Day 2021: 4 Health benefits of drinking coffee in the right amount

International Coffee Day is observed on October 1. It is celebrated to identify the plight of the farmers of coffee beans and also to express our genuine love for this magical beverage. Elixir to some, addiction for others, coffee serves a different purpose in everyone’s lives. Some drink it to keep themselves active throughout the day while others drink it out of leisure and as a way to unwind.

First initiated in Japan, it was to promote the fair trade of coffee across the world and appreciate the farmers for producing the coffee beans. Coffee serves as a perfect conversation brewer and it can help survive the bad days. However, too much caffeine can be harmful, so make sure you have your daily dose of coffee in an appropriate amount.

Here are some health benefits of coffee that you should know about.

Healthy for your heart

If you drink coffee regularly, you may reduce the risk of high blood pressure and help prevent heart diseases. Coffee drinkers have a lower chance of developing any cardiovascular diseases. However, too much coffee can also result in high blood pressure, so remember to drink an adequate amount.

Keeps diabetes in check

Coffee drinking decreases the risk of type 2 diabetes. Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of type 2 diabetes by 11 per cent. As compared to others who are non-drinkers, people who consume coffee regularly can see the positive effect.

It can counter depression

Coffee is known to lower the effect of mental depression. About 3-4 cups of coffee can drastically improve your mood and keep you active. Coffee has a positive side effect on the brain that play a vital role in combating depression. However, if you are clinically depressed, stick to your treatment and don’t exceed your coffee consumption. Keep it moderate.

It is good for your liver

Over 2-3 cups of coffee can keep your liver healthy and prevent any liver disease. Coffee seems to improve liver functions, reduce the risk of liver cancer and enhance treatment for hepatitis C. The antioxidants present in the coffee are beneficial for the liver.

