International Coffee Day 2021: Serving hot: 4 Reasons why coffee can be your best friend

A long day at work, not less than 15 missed work calls, a pending meeting and having to prep-up for another hectic day. This is what a usual day for many of us may look like. However, looking forward to getting back home or finishing work quickly just to have that soothing, warm and tasty cup of coffee, is a feeling that can’t be replaced, and all coffee lovers will agree with us on this.

Coffee is just not another drink. It’s a feeling. And as many say a lot can happen over coffee. From venting the work frustration, to going on a date, and to just catching up with old friends, it is up to you what you prefer doing over a cup of coffee.

While the chai lovers may feel that we are exaggerating things, and come on, it’s just a hot beverage, and not a magic elixir, we agree to disagree here.

So, this International Coffee Day 2021, here are 4 ways why coffee can be your best friend.

It has a soothing effect

Similar to having a human friend who can listen to all your problems and let your feelings burst out without judging you, coffee, too, can do the job. The first sip itself is nothing but heaven. No matter, if you are stressed, tense, irritated, tired, happy, or upset, grab a coffee and let your feelings float.

It brews feelings

Did you ever wonder why, mostly the coffee lovers, prefer meeting old, or even new, friends over a cup of coffee, and not dinner or brunch? No? Coffee tends to make you relive all the memories and, at the same time, helps you create newer ones. No matter, if you prefer it with or without sugar, things that start with a coffee always continue on a sweet note.

Caffeine helps improve concentration

Let’s talk about work. Don’t worry, we won’t go into too much detail that too when the weekend is almost here, but just to prepare you for the upcoming Monday, caffeine, which is, of course, present in coffee, helps improve your concentration levels. It improves your ability to focus, which thereby helps you complete a job faster and with more productivity.

It won’t let you feel alone

Missed your friend’s party, or a wedding ceremony because of work? Feeling left out? Fret not. Grab a good strong cup of Cappuccino or Latte, whatever your choice is, pick your favourite spot of the house, settle in, if there’s a window nearby it’s like a cherry on the cake, look out, observe nature and people, put on some good music and bang, you won’t feel like going anywhere for the next couple of hours, at least.

