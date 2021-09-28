International Coffee Day Special: 6 Coffee products you must have right away

Coffee day is celebrated on 1st October and if it is difficult for you to get through your day without a cup of coffee and it is not just a drink but a way of living for you, then you have adapted the coffee lifestyle. Hence, in order to make your lives a hundred times more joyful and refreshing, here are 6 coffee products you must have.

Coffeeza Classico Coffee Capsules

These coffee capsules have a flavour with an after-taste of dried nuts and unsweetened cocoa. You can also be used to prepare Cappuccino, Latte, Affogato and other milk coffee beverages. These great tasting and premium Italian coffee capsules are especially created for Nespresso drinkers.

Price: Rs.1148

Coffeeza Finero Next Coffee Making Machine

This coffee making machine is compatible with both coffee capsules pods. It helps extract the perfect crema and flavour of the coffee so you can enjoy the barista-style coffee anyplace anytime. The machine is designed to extract coffee at 20 bar pressure which results in a perfect and richly extracted café-style coffee with indulgent aromas and a thick layer of crema.

Price: Rs.13,507

Coffeeza Single-Serve, Pour Over Coffee Drip Bags

These medium-dark roast coffee drip bags are full-bodied, smooth, and syrupy with notes of caramel and dark cocoa that delivers a rich aroma. You can enjoy it as black coffee or add a splash of milk. Just tear open the filter inside the sachet, place the filter over a cup, and pour hot water evenly to brew an instant yet invigorating cup of coffee.

Price: Rs.348

Coffeeza Lattisso One-Touch Cappuccino Coffee Machine

This coffee-making machine enables you to indulge in barista style beverages in an instant at the touch of a button. This coffee maker provides exceptional convenience and consistency every time you prepare a cup of coffee. Lattisso heats up in just 45 seconds and turns off after 4 minutes of inactivity to reduce energy consumption. This machine has a built-in flowmeter and uses 19 bars of pressurised hot water to brew the perfect cup of Italian coffee in just 30 seconds. The removable drip tray and grid prevents messes and makes cleaning an easy process.

Price: Rs.24,999

Coffeeza Frothimo Milk Frother and Heater

Frothimo is an easy to use, automatic milk frother that allows you to prepare perfect foamy rich, hot or cold milk froth. It allows you to prepare a perfect foamy rich, hot or cold milk froth. You can create barista-style beverages like Cappuccino, Latte and so much more. It has a smart design that makes its operation smooth and it automatically turns off after frothing. It has a detachable base, and the milk jug has a non-stick surface with separate whisks for frothing and heating which makes it easy to use and clean.

Price: Rs.5006

Coffeeza Single-Serve, Pour Over Coffee Drip Bags

This light roast has a delicious buttery aroma with tasting notes of nougat, caramel, and a hint of mango. It’s a perfect pick-me-up drink that is best enjoyed black. Just tear open the filter inside the sachet, place the filter over a cup, and pour hot water evenly to brew an instant yet invigorating cup of coffee.

Price: Rs.348

