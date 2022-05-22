International Day for Biological Diversity: 4 Biodiversity spots to visit in India for the best experience

The geography of India flourished with a wide range of biological diversity that holds abundant endemic species of varied animals, flowers and plants. With a total of 36 beautiful biologically diverse spots available around the world, India gives shelters to 4, all of them boast of a splendid collection of flora and fauna that is worth visiting. International day for biological diversity falls on the 22nd of every May and is celebrated to increase attentiveness about how important it is to preserve nature and biodiversity. On this International Biological Diversity day, explore the peace and witness marvellous natural beauty by travelling to these 4 biodiversity spots in India.

1. The Sundarbans

Known as the biggest mangrove forests in the world and spread across the region of West Bengal to Bangladesh, Sundarbans offers its visitors to sightsee uncountable unusual species of flora and fauna that are splendid in their very own way. Also documented as a world heritage site, the place also holds an extensive diversity of Royal Bengal tigers Gangetic dolphins, species of birds, crocodiles along with other animals. A wildlife safari at this place will give you a unique experience of rare biota like never before.

2. The Western Ghats

Going in line with the name of the place, the western ghats come under the UNESCO list of the finest biological diversity hotspots. You will witness the surroundings of dense rain forests along with 450 species of birds, 140 species of mammals, 260 classes of reptiles and 175 sorts of amphibians. Right from jungle safari, motor riding, trekking, and hiking- the place offers varied varieties of adventuristic activities to peak up the endorphins flashes in you.

3. The Indo-Burma Region

Holds the land of around 2 million square kilometres, the place embraces an equal of 1300 species of birds out of which, a large variety is endangered. You will find birds like white-eared night-heron, Gray-crowned crocias, and orange necked Partridge here with over 13,500 types of plants and 6 dissimilar sorts of mammals. Enjoy jeep safari, rock climbing and water journey at this place to get the best experience.

4. The Sundaland

The Nicobar Islands known as the prominent biodiversity hotspot in India hold a share in Sundaland's global biodiversity hotspot. With dense mangrove forests, the place is home to 3500 species of plants, out of which 648 are rare species. Moreover, 110 species of wild orchids and 15 species of reptiles can be captured in this place. Coming to wildlife, the Malayan box turtle, the Sunbeam snake, the Saltwater crocodile, marine turtles, the Leatherback turtle, Hawksbill turtle, Green sea turtle and Reticulated python can be witnessed here. Right from scuba diving, and snorkelling to sea walking and many other activities- Sundaland can give you a wild experience and nature’s stories to tell and retell.

Also Read: Delightful experiences to have when in Solapur