International Day of the Tropics: 5 Places to visit in India for the tropical getaway

Right from pristine temples to historical monuments to modern-day beautiful intricate architecture, India is a hub of exotic and beautiful tropical places. With 71 percent of the earth’s surface concealed with water, India holds their fair portion in spectacular aquatic life and offers varied topical places where you can have a gala time. A weekend getaway by the beaches or islands with a drink in one hand and waves crashing onto the shore is a sure-fire way to escape from all the hustle-bustle and chaos of life. Here we bring you beautiful vacation spots in India where you should definitely head to if you want an ultimate tropical holiday.

Majuli Island, Assam

An untapped beauty is situated on the beautiful Brahmaputra River, Majuli Island is a perfect place to gather peace and chill with your friends and family. A ferry boat from Jorhat, Assam can be taken to reach this place. Holds an area of about 1250 sq km along with the beauty of one of the largest rivers worldwide, this northeastern island will fascinate you with its unique lifestyle, culture, Assamese cuisine and mesmerizing views of sunrise and sunset. Twenty-one Satras, Kamalabari Satra, Dakhinpat Satra, Garmur and Tengapania are the major attractions of this place.

St. Mary's Islands, Karnataka

Lies off the shore of Malpe in Udupi, Karnataka, St. Mary's Islands is a cluster of four small islands and holds around 26 geological monuments of India which display the bits and pieces of basaltic lava. You will witness beautiful basaltic rock formations that are shaped into hexagon silhouettes. It will take around 15 minutes to reach this place and a boat ride from Malpe is the most preferred thing to reach this place. The rocky beaches and clear blue waters will spellbind you while leaving you speechless.

Kovalam, Kerala

God’s own country is quite famous for its backwaters and gives you a calm and chill environment to relax with your loved ones. Kovalam in Kerala is yet another untouched tropical destination that will refresh you like nothing else. The place offers varied fun-filled water activities like kayaking, boating, parasailing, water skiing, and windsurfing activities to satiate the adrenaline rushes while making your vacay thrilling. Backwater cruising can also be done at this place if you want to unravel the stunning marine life. Vellayani lake, Lighthouse beach, and Hawah beach are must-visit while in Kovalam.

Chorao Island, Goa

This stunning Island is ideal for those who want to explore nature and peace. Chorao Island is prominent for its richness in diverse flora and fauna. You will witness varied spectacular mangrove shrubs and trees beautiful churches and prominent water sports that will make you experience the pure bliss of coral reefs. Backwater boat rides on the Mandovi river, Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary and Shree Devki Krishna Temple are the must-visit places in Chorao Island.

Netrani Island, Karnataka

An offbeat yet beautiful island that is located on the off-coast of Karnataka, Netrani Island is still untapped and its heart-shaped formulation can just mesmerise you like no other. If you love to do scuba diving, then this is just the right place for you. Its rich and vibrant marine life will make you untangle corals, fishes, whales, dolphins, turtles and cobia. Snorkelling can also be explored at this place for a heavenly and peaceful capture of marine life.

On this International Day of the Tropics, do plan to visit any of the aforementioned beautiful Indian destinations and let us know which one is your favourite.

