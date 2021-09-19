International destinations that are open to fully vaccinated Indian travellers

Several countries have lifted up their travel restrictions to allow fully vaccinated tourists into their land and explore their territory. Tourism took a huge impact with the COVID-19 pandemic and thanks to the vaccine, the travel restrictions have been easing out in a lot of countries opening up opportunities to start travelling again and enjoy a vacation at ease.

These countries are not only open to fully vaccinated Indians but there’s also no need to quarantine. So, you can visit these countries without undergoing quarantine as long as you show your certificate of vaccination that is approved by the WHO.

Turkey

To visit this beautiful country, Indian travellers need to show proof of a fully vaccinated certificate. There should be a gap of at least 14 days from your last dose.

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi has lifted restrictions on the travel ban and is now allowing Indian travellers to visit after showing proof of a fully vaccinated certificate. You also no longer need to quarantine post-arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Switzerland

Indians who have taken both the shots of the Covishield vaccine can visit Switzerland without undergoing an RT-PCR test. You also don’t have to undergo quarantine post-arrival.

Ireland

Indians who have received both doses of the vaccine can now apply for an entry visa for Ireland. If you are able to show both doses of vaccine in your certificate then you no longer have to quarantine or give a COVID test.

Austria

14 days after you have taken the last dose of vaccine, you are eligible to visit Austria and will also no longer be required to undergo quarantine as per the authorities in Austria.

