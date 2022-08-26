International Dog Day: Pet-friendly places near Delhi NCR for a lovely holiday with your dog

It is said that dogs are man's best friend! These furry pooches are cute, loyal and certainly fun to play with. And that’s the reason why many people consider them their children and packing a weekend bag without your pawsome babies is quite heart-wrenching. We realize your craving to delight in the enjoyment of a retreat with your canine companion by your side and therefore the obvious solution is to take these four-legged buddies to locations that are pet-friendly. If you are already drooling over this idea, then here we bring you a list of 4 pet-friendly places near Delhi NCR that you and your furry friends will surely adore.

1. SimBliss Farm

A 2 hours drive from Delhi makes you reach this gorgeous farm near Manesar. SimBliss Farm will provide you and your pooch with an ultimate pampering and much-needed relaxing time. Inside the farmhouse, you will find four-bedroom and sprawling gardens which have enough space for your dog to play around. With a swimming pool, a bar and two BBQ pits- this place is perfect to enjoy a refreshing outing with your four-legged family member.

Where: Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana

2. The Taj Gateway Resort

Want to deck yourself and your paw buddy in the most luxurious and lavishing experience? If yes, then the Gateway Resort near Damdama Lake, Gurugram is your best bet to regain that calm amid nature and extravagant surroundings. With clean, comfortable, spacious and contemporary décor, enjoy a vacay with your dog far from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Where: Damdama Off Sohna-Gurugram Road, Gurgaon, Haryana

3. Baghaan Orchard Retreat

Unravel and pamper yourself with your best bud (dog) and drip in solace at Baghaan Orchard Retreat Resort which is just 110kms away from the city. This place can be reached in just 2 hours. Their calming environment is stretched across 18 acres of mango orchards and their lawns have more than 900 trees that will give your dog a spacious area to walk and play while making you both rekindle the joyous moments together. They even provide a plethora of indoor and outdoor activities like air hockey, pottery, cycling, zip-lining, and paintball that will add up to your experience.

Where: Kachraut, Uttar Pradesh 203405

4. Akiya Farm Glory of Nature

Perched in Manesar, just 30 minutes away from Gurugram, this 6-bedroom farmhouse comes with a private pool and is just perfect to plan a weekend getaway with your pup! The place gives you the freedom to invite 15 people and their in-house staff will ease out all the chores for you. Their vast area has plenty of space for your dog to run, nap, and explore while you can do a pool party with your friends and fam.

Where: Panchgaon, Manesar, Mohammed pur road, Para, Haryana 122413

If your heart ache whenever you leave your dog home while heading towards a vacation, then consider planning an escape towards the above-mentioned places which will not only entertain your lovely pets but also take care of them with all the love.

Also Read: Gorgeous unexplored places in South India that you must plan a trip to