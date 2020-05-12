International Hummus Day 2020: Try THESE different types of Hummus recipes

Hummus is a popular food dip or spread in the Middle East and Mediterranean cuisine. World Hummus Day was started from 2012. So, here are some Hummus recipes to try at home for this day.

International Hummus Day 2020 is celebrated on May 13 globally. Hummus is a food dip or spread which is prepared from cooked and mashed chickpeas and then blended with tahini, lemon juice and garlic. It’s a popular preparation in the Middle East and Mediterranean cuisine. The word Hummus is derived from the Arabic word hummus which means chickpeas. International Hummus Day was first celebrated in 2012 by Ben Lang with the initiative of creating a holiday with food to bring people together.

In 2008, Hummus War began where Israel and Lebanon started to fight with the origination of Hummus. But according to history, this dip has its mention in the 13th-century documents. Celebration of Hummus is different in countries. For example, people of Egypt prepare it with cumin and in Israel, people make it with paprika. In Palestine, you will find it with mint and parsley. In Jordan, tahini is often replaced by yoghurt and butter is used instead of olive oil in Turkey for extra creaminess.

World Hummus Day 2020: Different types of Hummus dips

1. Flavours of Hummus

Often, the colour of the Hummus changes due to the different types of ingredients. In this video, you will be learning to make a different type of Hummus without any changes in the colour.

2. Hummus for Vegan

Here 7 different types of Hummus preparations have shown for 7 days. So, you can be quite innovative with your Hummus Day celebration. And these preparations are absolutely fine for vegans as well.

3. Rainbow Hummus

Rainbow Hummus is made to increase your cravings for hummus as colourful food also makes you hungry.

4. Basil Hummus

It’s already mentioned how different countries use different types of ingredients to make their Hummus tastier. So, here we have shown you how to make Basil Hummus in this video.

5. Hummus without Tahini

It’s not always necessary to use Tahini for making Hummus. If you don’t have Tahini, then this video will teach you how to make delicious Hummus without it.

