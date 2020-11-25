International Meatless Day 2020: Manushi Chhillar shares her love for plant based diet & its benefits

On this International Meatless Day, Manushi Chhillar sheds some light on following the path of vegetarianism and why a plant based diet is beneficial for her overall health. Find out more.

Ethereally beautiful Bollywood debutant Manushi Chhillar is a vegetarian and she is loving it! The young actress, who will be launched by Yash Raj Films in their tentpole film Prithviraj in which she is starring opposite superstar Akshay Kumar, says being a vegetarian is an extremely personal choice for her.

On International Meatless Day, Manushi reveals, “For me, being vegetarian was more of a personal choice. It has been and will always be a way of life for me because my parents are vegetarians and I have inculcated this through them. However, they never forced this on me. I made my choice after I realised that it suits for me remarkably and makes me feel fitter and healthier.”

The gorgeous beauty, whose debut is the most anticipated launch by a newcomer in 2021, says she enjoys eating clean and endorses that being a vegetarian leads to several health benefits.

Manushi says, “I have since then believed in eating clean and I have realised over the years that plant based diet works better for me. I can’t point out one negative to eating like this. I’m a firm believer of this diet and I would recommend it to people who would want to try it out and see if they feel different after being on it. Being a vegetarian is an integral part of my life and I have realised multiple benefits due to my life choice.”

Being a vegetarian and following a plant based diet comes with multiple health benefits. Some of it is that it is toxins free and provides nutrients to our body without any deficiencies.

