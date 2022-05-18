International Museum Day: 5 Must-visit museums in India to experience the rich heritage of the country

International Museum Day falls on the 18th of May every year and the intent is to escalate the importance of museums in depicting the tradition, culture and history of the bygone era. Museums are the best means of cultural exchange and hold the heaviest tapestry of the heritage of the past 5000 years. India is a land that gives shelter to a wide array of museums that are well-preserved even now and gives an outlook of the glorious past through its beautiful collection of artefacts. The extensive bundles of knowledge that comes with this exclusive collection will paint a lovely picture of historical events right in front of you. If you are a history buff, then you should definitely celebrate this day by exploring these top 5 Indian museums.

1. The Indian Museum, Kolkata

Known as Asia’s largest museum, the Indian Museum has a sheer size and was founded in 1841 by the Asiatic Society of Bengal. The museum has only expanded since then and today it holds a huge collection of paintings, weapons, varied galleries and ornaments. Along with the precious artefacts, the speciality of the Indian museum lies in the beautiful gallery that it claims including Bharhut Gallery, Bronze Gallery, Egypt Gallery, Coin Gallery, L. Archaeology Gallery and a Mask Gallery. Along with gaining history, a lush green lawn is also found inside where you can simply sit and unravel the grandeur.

2. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mumbai

Established at the beginning of the 20th century and located nearby the Gateway of India, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu museum comprises three sections archaeology, natural history and art, all of which hold a total of around 50000 exhibits (the blend of both contemporary and ancient period). Indus, Gupta and Mauriya are the most prominent historical eras and this museum has artefacts from all of these.

3. National Museum, Delhi

The pride of India stand rightly in the heart of New Delhi, Janpath, the National Museum was built in the year 1949 and inaugurated on 15th August. The museum holds a total of 2,00,000 collectables right from armours, weapons, paintings, and ancient manuscripts to jewellery. A special Buddhist section is also found inside the museum to enlighten yourself with peace and their religion.

4. Government Museum, Chennai

The second oldest and biggest museum in India, the Government museum is spread over an area of 16.25 acres and holds a wide collection of Roman antiques. With scripts and tales of the historic era, this museum will profoundly dive deep into the significant events of the bygone era. Along with the artefacts, this museum also thrives on the collection of paintings from prominent artists across the world.

5. Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad

Located close to Charminar and the Mecca Mosque, Salar Jung Museum was built in the year 1951. Right from the tonnes of artefacts from the time of the historic Nawab era to Mughal paintings, attires, accessories, manuscripts and ancient books Salar Jung Museum is a house of clocks, textiles and bronze artefacts from the land of China, Nepal, Egypt and Burma.

Also Read: World Heritage Day 2022: 6 Glorious must-visit UNESCO sites in India