International Picnic Day: 6 Gorgeous parks across India that you can visit for a delightful picnic

Picnics allow us to get away from our regular routines and speak up more about our sentiments and emotions while remaining in a relaxed setting. Today is International Picnic Day, which is one of those days that promotes one's physical and mental well-being. Picnics allows us to reconnect with nature while spending time with family and friends. This day is significant in our life since it helps us to reconnect with our social circle while also providing us with a relaxing chance.

On the occasion of International Picnic Day, we've compiled a list of 6 beautiful parks in India where you may enjoy a pleasant picnic with your friends and family.

1. Pratapgarh Farms

Pratapgarh Farms, one of the finest farms in Gurgaon and a unique destination for a one-day picnic near Gurgaon, is popular with both adults and children. This location allows you to experience everything from seeing village life to living it. The location is suitable for a memorable and great day, with a variety of activities, unlimited food, live cultural music and dance, adventure sports and games.

2. Morni Hills

Another renowned picnic spot near Chandigarh is Morni Hills, which is located in the Panchkula district. The location is near the lakes, which the local villagers regard as sacred. Chilly weather, scenic surroundings of the hills and the 'Tikkar Taal' lake, and mild adventure activities like trekking and rock climbing make this a great spot to spend quality time with your loved ones.

3. Sukhna Lake

Sukhna Lake is Chandigarh's most picturesque site. This lake is a great place to have a picnic. If you're visiting Chandigarh with your family, this should be at the top of your itinerary. During the winter months, it serves as a haven for a variety of exotic migratory species such as the Siberian duck, storks, and cranes.

4. Manori Lake

Manori is one of the best spots in Mumbai for a one-day excursion; it's great for stress relief and spending quality time with family and friends. Manori can be reached by boat or by road. You can spend some calm and relaxing time with your family here, away from the maddening throng.

5. Kolad

Kolad is known for its white water rafting as well as its lovely and picturesque scenery. Forts, old ruins, lakes, dams, museums, and other attractions abound. Kolad is a nature lover's dream and a lovely picnic area for everyone, with lush green forests, birds, the Sahyadri mountain ranges, and other breathtaking sights.

5. Nandi Hills

If you're more of a peace seeker, this site near Bangalore's Nandi Hills is a great place to visit for refreshing your mind, body, and spirit. This place is a picnic spot above ground. As you trace the metropolis among the flying clouds, these hills provide everyone with a stunning view of the city. You can hike up to the hills and camp there for the night.

So, take a break from your hectic schedule and organise a short picnic with your friends, family, and kiddies on a weekend or holiday— choose any picnic site from the list above that is close to your location.

