International Sushi Day: 3 scrumptious Sushi recipes shared by Chef Amit Patra to celebrate this day

Avocado and Mango Uramaki

For the sushi rice:

Japanese Sticky Rice - ½ Cup

Vinegar - 1/5 Cup

Sugar - 1/5 Cup

Salt - 1 Tsp

For the sushi rolling:

Avocado - Bowl Cut Length Wise

Alphonso Mango - 1 Bowl Cut Length Wise

Wasabi Paste - 1 Tsp

Sushi Nori - 1 No

Gari - 1 Tsp

Soy - 2 Tsp

Black Sesame Seed - ½ Tsp

White Sesame Seed - ½ Tsp

Procedure:

1. Wash and rinse the sushi rice in running water to extract the excess starch from the rice grains. (process to be repeated 5 times)

2. Boil the sushi rice with water with the ratio of 1:1 ¼

3. Make the sushi vinegar by mixing vinegar, sugar and salt.

4. Once the rice is cooked, mix the rice and the sushi vinegar together and keep it covered with a moist cloth until used further.

For rolling the sushi:

1. Place the nori sheet on the sushi mat and uniformly spread a handful of sushi rice on the sheet.

2. Sprinkle a mix of white and black sesame seeds on the sushi rice.

3. Flip the nori sheet in such a manner that the sushi rice is facing the sushi mat.

4. Place the cut alphonso mango and avocado on the nori sheet.

5. Gently roll the sushi into a square shape applying even pressure throughout the roll and cut into 8 equal pieces with a sharp knife.

6. Serve it with gari, wasabi and soy.

Asparagus and Gari Tempura Roll

For the sushi rice:

Japanese Sticky Rice - ½ Cup

Vinegar - 1/5 Cup

Sugar - 1/5 Cup

Salt - 1 Tsp

For the sushi rolling:

Asparagus - 6 Stems

Wasabi paste - 1 Tsp

Shichimi (seven spice powder) - 1 Tsp

Sushi Nori - ½ Tsp

Gari- 3 Tsp

Soy - 2 Tsp

Tempura Flour - 7 Tsp

Oil - ½ Cup

Cream Cheese - 1 Tsp

Procedure:

1. Wash and rinse the sushi rice in running water to extract the excess starch from the rice grains. (process to be repeated 5 times)

2. Boil the sushi rice with water with the ratio of 1:1 ¼

3. Make the sushi vinegar by mixing vinegar, sugar and salt.

4. Once the rice is cooked, mix the rice and the sushi vinegar together and keep it covered with a moist cloth until used further.

For rolling the sushi:

1. Tempura fry the gari (pickled ginger) till crispy texture.

2. Place the nori sheet on the sushi mat and uniformly spread a handful of sushi rice on the sheet.

3. Flip the nori sheet in such a manner that the sushi rice is facing the sushi mat.

4. Spread the cream cheese in a line on the nori sheet and place the cut asparagus and gari tempura.

5. Gently roll the sushi into a square shape applying even pressure throughout the roll and cut into 8 equal pieces with a sharp knife.

6. Serve it with gari, wasabi and soy.

Philadelphia Roll

For the sushi rice:

Japanese Sticky Rice - ½ Cup

Vinegar - 1/5 Cup

Sugar - 1/5 Cup

Salt - 1 Tsp

For the sushi rolling:

Smoked Salmon - ½ Cup

Gari - ½ Cup

Wasabi - 1 Tsp

Sushi Nori - 1 No

Soy - 2 Tsp

Cream Cheese - 1 Tsp

Spring Onion (Fine Chopped) - 1 Tsp

Sesame Seeds (Black) - 1 Tsp

Sesame Seeds (White) - 1 Tsp

English Cucumber - 1 No (Cut Length Wise)

Procedure:

For cooking the rice:

1. Wash and rinse the sushi rice in running water to extract the excess starch from the rice grains. (process to be repeated 5 times)

2. Boil the sushi rice with water with the ratio of 1:1 ¼

3. Make the sushi vinegar by mixing vinegar, sugar and salt.

4. Once the rice is cooked, mix the rice and the sushi vinegar together and keep it covered with a moist cloth until used further.

For rolling the sushi:

1. Place the nori sheet on the sushi mat and uniformly spread a handful of sushi rice on the sheet.

2. Sprinkle a mix of white and black sesame seeds on the sushi rice.

3. Flip the nori sheet in such a manner that the sushi rice is facing the sushi mat.

4. Spread the cream cheese in a line on the nori sheet and place the neatly cut scallions, English cucumber and smoked salmon.

5. Gently roll the sushi into a square shape applying even pressure throughout the roll and cut into 8 equal pieces with a sharp knife.

6. Serve it with gari, wasabi and soy.

About the author: Chef Amit Patra, Masterchef at Edo restaurant, ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru.

