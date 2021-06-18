  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

International Sushi Day: 3 scrumptious Sushi recipes shared by Chef Amit Patra to celebrate this day

International Sushi Day is celebrated on June 18th to honour the evolution of this traditional Japanese meal across the globe. Here are 3 recipes shared by Chef Amit Patra to mark this day.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: June 18, 2021 05:20 pm
Sushi 3 scrumptious Sushi recipes to celebrate International Sushi Day
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The traditional Japanese meal known as Sushi has gained a lot of popularity over the last few decades. Often considered to be simply raw fish, Sushi didn’t sound appetizing initially to all cultures, but the meal has evolved in the way it's cooked and prepared. International Sushi Day celebrates this potentially delicious meal and seeks to raise awareness around it. 

On this day, we have curated a list of 3 delicious Sushi recipes that you make at home following the procedure and method listed below:

Avocado and Mango Uramaki

For the sushi rice:

Japanese Sticky Rice - ½ Cup

Vinegar - 1/5 Cup

Sugar - 1/5 Cup

Salt - 1 Tsp

For the sushi rolling:

Avocado - Bowl Cut Length Wise

Alphonso Mango - 1 Bowl Cut Length Wise

Wasabi Paste - 1 Tsp

Sushi Nori - 1 No

Gari - 1 Tsp

Soy - 2 Tsp

Black Sesame Seed - ½ Tsp

White Sesame Seed - ½ Tsp

Procedure:

1. Wash and rinse the sushi rice in running water to extract the excess starch from the rice grains. (process to be repeated 5 times)

2. Boil the sushi rice with water with the ratio of 1:1 ¼

3. Make the sushi vinegar by mixing vinegar, sugar and salt.

4. Once the rice is cooked, mix the rice and the sushi vinegar together and keep it covered with a moist cloth until used further.

For rolling the sushi:

1. Place the nori sheet on the sushi mat and uniformly spread a handful of sushi rice on the sheet.

2. Sprinkle a mix of white and black sesame seeds on the sushi rice.

3. Flip the nori sheet in such a manner that the sushi rice is facing the sushi mat.

4. Place the cut alphonso mango and avocado on the nori sheet.

5. Gently roll the sushi into a square shape applying even pressure throughout the roll and cut into 8 equal pieces with a sharp knife.

6. Serve it with gari, wasabi and soy. 

Asparagus and Gari Tempura Roll

For the sushi rice:

Japanese Sticky Rice - ½ Cup

Vinegar - 1/5 Cup

Sugar - 1/5 Cup

Salt - 1 Tsp

For the sushi rolling:

Asparagus - 6 Stems 

Wasabi paste - 1 Tsp

Shichimi (seven spice powder) - 1 Tsp

Sushi Nori - ½ Tsp

Gari- 3 Tsp

Soy - 2 Tsp

Tempura Flour - 7 Tsp

Oil - ½ Cup

Cream Cheese - 1 Tsp

Procedure:

1. Wash and rinse the sushi rice in running water to extract the excess starch from the rice grains. (process to be repeated 5 times)

2. Boil the sushi rice with water with the ratio of 1:1 ¼

3. Make the sushi vinegar by mixing vinegar, sugar and salt.

4. Once the rice is cooked, mix the rice and the sushi vinegar together and keep it covered with a moist cloth until used further.

For rolling the sushi:

1. Tempura fry the gari (pickled ginger) till crispy texture.

2. Place the nori sheet on the sushi mat and uniformly spread a handful of sushi rice on the sheet.

3. Flip the nori sheet in such a manner that the sushi rice is facing the sushi mat.

4. Spread the cream cheese in a line on the nori sheet and place the cut asparagus and gari tempura.

5. Gently roll the sushi into a square shape applying even pressure throughout the roll and cut into 8 equal pieces with a sharp knife.

6. Serve it with gari, wasabi and soy.

Philadelphia Roll

For the sushi rice:

Japanese Sticky Rice - ½ Cup

Vinegar - 1/5 Cup

Sugar - 1/5 Cup

Salt - 1 Tsp

For the sushi rolling:

Smoked Salmon - ½ Cup

Gari - ½ Cup

Wasabi - 1 Tsp

Sushi Nori - 1 No

Soy - 2 Tsp

Cream Cheese - 1 Tsp

Spring Onion (Fine Chopped) - 1 Tsp 

Sesame Seeds (Black) - 1 Tsp

Sesame Seeds (White) - 1 Tsp 

English Cucumber - 1 No (Cut Length Wise)

Procedure:

For cooking the rice:

1. Wash and rinse the sushi rice in running water to extract the excess starch from the rice grains. (process to be repeated 5 times)

2. Boil the sushi rice with water with the ratio of 1:1 ¼

3. Make the sushi vinegar by mixing vinegar, sugar and salt.

4. Once the rice is cooked, mix the rice and the sushi vinegar together and keep it covered with a moist cloth until used further.

For rolling the sushi:

1. Place the nori sheet on the sushi mat and uniformly spread a handful of sushi rice on the sheet.

2. Sprinkle a mix of white and black sesame seeds on the sushi rice.

3. Flip the nori sheet in such a manner that the sushi rice is facing the sushi mat.

4. Spread the cream cheese in a line on the nori sheet and place the neatly cut scallions, English cucumber and smoked salmon.

5. Gently roll the sushi into a square shape applying even pressure throughout the roll and cut into 8 equal pieces with a sharp knife.

6. Serve it with gari, wasabi and soy.

About the author: Chef Amit Patra, Masterchef at Edo restaurant, ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru.

Also Read:  3 Mouthwatering dishes that you can make with mangoes

Credits :Pexels, Pinkvilla

You may like these
5 Dinner recipes you can prepare using RICE for a delicious feast
4 BEST tips and tricks to make the perfect sushi at home
From Sushi to Udon: 6 most popular Japanese dishes you should try once in your lifetime
Do you love rice? This is what it does to your body
Pandemic Productivity: Love instant noodles? Here’s how you can make them healthy
5 Sanctuaries & National parks you can explore in Madhya Pradesh