International Sushi Day: 3 scrumptious Sushi recipes shared by Chef Amit Patra to celebrate this day
The traditional Japanese meal known as Sushi has gained a lot of popularity over the last few decades. Often considered to be simply raw fish, Sushi didn’t sound appetizing initially to all cultures, but the meal has evolved in the way it's cooked and prepared. International Sushi Day celebrates this potentially delicious meal and seeks to raise awareness around it.
On this day, we have curated a list of 3 delicious Sushi recipes that you make at home following the procedure and method listed below:
Avocado and Mango Uramaki
For the sushi rice:
Japanese Sticky Rice - ½ Cup
Vinegar - 1/5 Cup
Sugar - 1/5 Cup
Salt - 1 Tsp
For the sushi rolling:
Avocado - Bowl Cut Length Wise
Alphonso Mango - 1 Bowl Cut Length Wise
Wasabi Paste - 1 Tsp
Sushi Nori - 1 No
Gari - 1 Tsp
Soy - 2 Tsp
Black Sesame Seed - ½ Tsp
White Sesame Seed - ½ Tsp
Procedure:
1. Wash and rinse the sushi rice in running water to extract the excess starch from the rice grains. (process to be repeated 5 times)
2. Boil the sushi rice with water with the ratio of 1:1 ¼
3. Make the sushi vinegar by mixing vinegar, sugar and salt.
4. Once the rice is cooked, mix the rice and the sushi vinegar together and keep it covered with a moist cloth until used further.
For rolling the sushi:
1. Place the nori sheet on the sushi mat and uniformly spread a handful of sushi rice on the sheet.
2. Sprinkle a mix of white and black sesame seeds on the sushi rice.
3. Flip the nori sheet in such a manner that the sushi rice is facing the sushi mat.
4. Place the cut alphonso mango and avocado on the nori sheet.
5. Gently roll the sushi into a square shape applying even pressure throughout the roll and cut into 8 equal pieces with a sharp knife.
6. Serve it with gari, wasabi and soy.
Asparagus and Gari Tempura Roll
For the sushi rice:
Japanese Sticky Rice - ½ Cup
Vinegar - 1/5 Cup
Sugar - 1/5 Cup
Salt - 1 Tsp
For the sushi rolling:
Asparagus - 6 Stems
Wasabi paste - 1 Tsp
Shichimi (seven spice powder) - 1 Tsp
Sushi Nori - ½ Tsp
Gari- 3 Tsp
Soy - 2 Tsp
Tempura Flour - 7 Tsp
Oil - ½ Cup
Cream Cheese - 1 Tsp
Procedure:
1. Wash and rinse the sushi rice in running water to extract the excess starch from the rice grains. (process to be repeated 5 times)
2. Boil the sushi rice with water with the ratio of 1:1 ¼
3. Make the sushi vinegar by mixing vinegar, sugar and salt.
4. Once the rice is cooked, mix the rice and the sushi vinegar together and keep it covered with a moist cloth until used further.
For rolling the sushi:
1. Tempura fry the gari (pickled ginger) till crispy texture.
2. Place the nori sheet on the sushi mat and uniformly spread a handful of sushi rice on the sheet.
3. Flip the nori sheet in such a manner that the sushi rice is facing the sushi mat.
4. Spread the cream cheese in a line on the nori sheet and place the cut asparagus and gari tempura.
5. Gently roll the sushi into a square shape applying even pressure throughout the roll and cut into 8 equal pieces with a sharp knife.
6. Serve it with gari, wasabi and soy.
Philadelphia Roll
For the sushi rice:
Japanese Sticky Rice - ½ Cup
Vinegar - 1/5 Cup
Sugar - 1/5 Cup
Salt - 1 Tsp
For the sushi rolling:
Smoked Salmon - ½ Cup
Gari - ½ Cup
Wasabi - 1 Tsp
Sushi Nori - 1 No
Soy - 2 Tsp
Cream Cheese - 1 Tsp
Spring Onion (Fine Chopped) - 1 Tsp
Sesame Seeds (Black) - 1 Tsp
Sesame Seeds (White) - 1 Tsp
English Cucumber - 1 No (Cut Length Wise)
Procedure:
For cooking the rice:
1. Wash and rinse the sushi rice in running water to extract the excess starch from the rice grains. (process to be repeated 5 times)
2. Boil the sushi rice with water with the ratio of 1:1 ¼
3. Make the sushi vinegar by mixing vinegar, sugar and salt.
4. Once the rice is cooked, mix the rice and the sushi vinegar together and keep it covered with a moist cloth until used further.
For rolling the sushi:
1. Place the nori sheet on the sushi mat and uniformly spread a handful of sushi rice on the sheet.
2. Sprinkle a mix of white and black sesame seeds on the sushi rice.
3. Flip the nori sheet in such a manner that the sushi rice is facing the sushi mat.
4. Spread the cream cheese in a line on the nori sheet and place the neatly cut scallions, English cucumber and smoked salmon.
5. Gently roll the sushi into a square shape applying even pressure throughout the roll and cut into 8 equal pieces with a sharp knife.
6. Serve it with gari, wasabi and soy.
About the author: Chef Amit Patra, Masterchef at Edo restaurant, ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru.
