International Tea Day 2021: 8 Popular preparations of tea that you can indulge in

International Tea Day is celebrated on May 21 to raise awareness against the cultural and economical importance of tea around the world. So, here are 8 types of popular teas that every tea connoisseur should know about.

International Tea Day is celebrated annually on May 21 and it was first observed by the United Nations. This day is observed to raise awareness amongst people about the cultural and economical significance of tea around the world. India is one of the significance countries in the world producing different types of teas like Darjeeling tea, Assam tea, etc. There is a plethora of tea recipes that are prepared by different method and mixing different ingredients like milk, cardamom, tulsi, lemon, etc. So, on this International Tea Day, let’s get to know about different teas around the world.

Assam tea

Assam tea comes from the North-Eastern part of India. This tea has a rich and strong flavour that can be enjoyed with milk and sugar. It has a deep amber colour and Assam tea shows all the features of a fine Indian Black Tea. Assam tea is also known as Assam orthodox tea or hand processed tea.

Darjeeling tea

Darjeeling tea comes from the Darjeeling hill station in West Bengal state of India. This tea has a golden or amber colour with a floral or fruity flavour. It is better to not add milk or sugar or any other additives to the tea.

Nilgiri Tea

Nilgiri tea is from the higher parts of Darjeeling. This tea has a subtle and gentle flavour with floral tone and creamy mouthfeel. This tea is often blended with other robust teas as well.

Mumbai Cutting Chai

It is a term that every person in Mumbai is well-versed with. It is called cutting chai because it is given half portion in a special glass instead of cups. And it is a rich tea preparation that is made with milk, sugar, ginger and cardamom. For being extremely rich-flavoured tea, it is given only half portion.

South Indian Jaggery Tea

This tea recipe from South India is also known as karupatti tea and pana vellam tea. It is a healthy drink that is best to consume in cold season. Jaggery is a healthy alternative to sugar which boosts energy in winter days.

Lebanese Apple Tea

It is a Lebanese preparation made with apple, lemon, green tea and cinnamon sticks. This apple cinnamon tea is soothing, refreshing and energetic which gives you a distinct flavour.

Masala Chai

Masala chai is another famous recipe of India that’s made by boiling black tea and mixing milk, sugar and other herbs and spices to it to bring a robust flavour.

Green Tea

Green tea is one of the most popular tea preparations in the world considered a healthy drink which aids mainly in weight loss. It comes from Camellia sinensis leaves.

Also Read: 4 Mango mocktail recipes shared by Chef Sanjyot Keer to get refreshed in Summers

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×