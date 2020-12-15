International Tea Day: 5 Types of tea and their benefits

This International Tea Day we have for you different types of tea and the several health benefits of each one of them.

Observed on December 15, International Tea Day is celebrated every year to highlight the efforts of the people working in tea plantations and production and to draw attention to the tea trade all over the world. It is one of the most prevalent and commonly consumed beverages in the world. India is the second largest producer of tea in the world after China.

On an average, every Indian household consumes around 3-4 cups of tea in a day. Tea not only soothes the mind and body but also is highly beneficial for health. Here are the different varieties of tea and a list of health benefits they offer.

Green Tea

One of the most widely consumed teas for weight loss, green tea is rich in antioxidants and improves brain function and also reduces the risk of cancer.

Black Tea

This tea reduces stress by decreasing cortisol and lowers the risk of heart attacks. It helps boost immunity and is good for bone and oral health.

Oolong Tea

Oolong tea increases the level of mental alertness of the person and helps keep tooth infections and heart diseases at bay. It also reduces the symptoms of osteoporosis.

Chamomile Tea

It calms the mind and can cure stomach pain. It also helps in reducing insomnia and migraines.

Ginger Tea

The all-time favourite winter beverage, Ginger tea has anti-inflammatory properties and is said to cure sore throats and cough. It also helps cure constipation and nausea.

Credits :Pexels

