International Tea Day: Check out 5 easy and flavourful tea based recipes
Tea lovers across the world are celebrating International Tea Day today. Every year it is celebrated on 15 December to highlight the effect of the trade of tea globally. The day has been celebrated since 2005 especially in tea producing nations such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Indonesia, and India among others. We, Indians love the beverage and various tea-based dishes are the proof of the same. We all almost every day enjoy the hot cuppa.
In the morning and evening, almost every household brews tea. And that's why the fact of India being second-largest producer and exporter of tea in the world after China, does not come as a surprise. People who visit India, do travel Assam, Karnataka and Darjeeling among others as one can find extensive tea gardens that offer many types of tea one can devour. On the occasion of Tea day, we have compiled a list of tea-based recipes by popular chefs.
Read on to know the recipes.
1. Op Yum
This Tea cocktail is a combination of fire and smoke. Yes, you read it right! The cocktail not only has tea in it but has smoky after tones to it. For the cocktail, you will need the following:
Whiskey - 30 ml
Campari - 15 ml
Orange juice – 75 ml
Honey – 10 ml
Chamomile tea – 60 ml (left to brew in the iced beverage once it’s all topped)
Recipe by Chef Banshi Dhar, Executive chef, Sun N Sand Juhu.
2. Christmas Cheer (Non-Alcoholic)
Ingredients
100 ML Water
2.5 GMS of Champer’s Holiday Tea
80 ML Sparkling/Carbonated Water
Apple or Orange for garnish
Method
Steep 2.5 GMS of Champer’s Holiday in 100 ML water.
Keep it for 12 hours or overnight in the refrigerator.
Pour the extract in a champagne flute and top it off with 80 ML sparkling/carbonated water.
Garnish with a slice of apple or orange to finish.
The recipe by Mr. Nagendranath Chiluvuru, Head -Innovations, Quality, and Productivity of Teabox
3. Christmas Cheer (Alcoholic)
Ingredients
100 ML Water
2.5 GMS of Champer’s Holiday Tea
80 ML Wine/Champagne
Apple or Orange for garnish
Method
Steep 2.5 GMS of Champer’s Holiday in 100 ML water.
Keep it for 12 hours or overnight in the refrigerator.
Pour the extract in a champagne flute and top it off with 80 ML wine/champagne.
Garnish with a slice of apple or orange to finish.
The recipe by Mr. Nagendranath Chiluvuru, Head -Innovations, Quality, and Productivity of Teabox
4. Sinfully Sweet
Ingredients
100 ML Water
20 GMS of Sweet Cin Black
60 ML Brandy
1 Teaspoon Honey
Sprinkle of spice
Sweetener of choice to taste
Stick of cinnamon for garnish
Method
Bring water to a boil and add tea leaves.
Steep it 4 minutes before straining.
Do not let the tea cool completely.
Add the warm tea, honey, and brandy in a shaker.
Shake until it is completely blended.
Serve warm with a stick of cinnamon for garnish.
The recipe by Mr. Nagendranath Chiluvuru, Head -Innovations, Quality, and Productivity of Teabox
5. Kashmiri Kahwa
If you are in Kashmir then you should try this type of tea. The same is really helpful in boosting immunity during monsoon. It is basically a concoction of green tea, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, rose petals and saffron. Traditionally it is brewed in copper kettles and served with dry fruits.
Ingredients
Makes for two
Water 2 and a half cup
Green tea leaves 1 tbsp.
Cinnamon 1/2 inch
Cloves 2
Cardamom 2
Rose petals 1 tsp.
Saffron 5-6 strands
Honey optional 1 tsp.
Method
Add the water to a saucepan, let it come to boil. Add all the spices, simmer for 3-4 minutes, add honey, mix well. Switch of flame, let it stand for 2-3 minutes. Strain and serve with dry fruits.
The recipe celebrity chef, TV host, Author and tea sommelier Pallavi Nigam Sahay.
