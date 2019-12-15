International Tea Day: Check out 5 easy and flavourful tea based recipes

On the occasion of International Tea Day, we have compiled a list of tea-based recipes by popular chefs. Read on to know the recipes.

Tea lovers across the world are celebrating International Tea Day today. Every year it is celebrated on 15 December to highlight the effect of the trade of tea globally. The day has been celebrated since 2005 especially in tea producing nations such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Indonesia, and India among others. We, Indians love the beverage and various tea-based dishes are the proof of the same. We all almost every day enjoy the hot cuppa.

In the morning and evening, almost every household brews tea. And that's why the fact of India being second-largest producer and exporter of tea in the world after China, does not come as a surprise. People who visit India, do travel Assam, Karnataka and Darjeeling among others as one can find extensive tea gardens that offer many types of tea one can devour. On the occasion of Tea day, we have compiled a list of tea-based recipes by popular chefs.

1. Op Yum

This Tea cocktail is a combination of fire and smoke. Yes, you read it right! The cocktail not only has tea in it but has smoky after tones to it. For the cocktail, you will need the following:

Whiskey - 30 ml

Campari - 15 ml

Orange juice – 75 ml

Honey – 10 ml

Chamomile tea – 60 ml (left to brew in the iced beverage once it’s all topped)

Recipe by Chef Banshi Dhar, Executive chef, Sun N Sand Juhu.

2. Christmas Cheer (Non-Alcoholic)

Ingredients

100 ML Water

2.5 GMS of Champer’s Holiday Tea

80 ML Sparkling/Carbonated Water

Apple or Orange for garnish

Method

Steep 2.5 GMS of Champer’s Holiday in 100 ML water.

Keep it for 12 hours or overnight in the refrigerator.

Pour the extract in a champagne flute and top it off with 80 ML sparkling/carbonated water.

Garnish with a slice of apple or orange to finish.

The recipe by Mr. Nagendranath Chiluvuru, Head -Innovations, Quality, and Productivity of Teabox

3. Christmas Cheer (Alcoholic)

Ingredients

100 ML Water

2.5 GMS of Champer’s Holiday Tea

80 ML Wine/Champagne

Apple or Orange for garnish

Method

Steep 2.5 GMS of Champer’s Holiday in 100 ML water.

Keep it for 12 hours or overnight in the refrigerator.

Pour the extract in a champagne flute and top it off with 80 ML wine/champagne.

Garnish with a slice of apple or orange to finish.

The recipe by Mr. Nagendranath Chiluvuru, Head -Innovations, Quality, and Productivity of Teabox

4. Sinfully Sweet

Ingredients

100 ML Water

20 GMS of Sweet Cin Black

60 ML Brandy

1 Teaspoon Honey

Sprinkle of spice

Sweetener of choice to taste

Stick of cinnamon for garnish

Method

Bring water to a boil and add tea leaves.

Steep it 4 minutes before straining.

Do not let the tea cool completely.

Add the warm tea, honey, and brandy in a shaker.

Shake until it is completely blended.

Serve warm with a stick of cinnamon for garnish.

The recipe by Mr. Nagendranath Chiluvuru, Head -Innovations, Quality, and Productivity of Teabox

5. Kashmiri Kahwa

If you are in Kashmir then you should try this type of tea. The same is really helpful in boosting immunity during monsoon. It is basically a concoction of green tea, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, rose petals and saffron. Traditionally it is brewed in copper kettles and served with dry fruits.

Ingredients

Makes for two

Water 2 and a half cup

Green tea leaves 1 tbsp.

Cinnamon 1/2 inch

Cloves 2

Cardamom 2

Rose petals 1 tsp.

Saffron 5-6 strands

Honey optional 1 tsp.

Method

Add the water to a saucepan, let it come to boil. Add all the spices, simmer for 3-4 minutes, add honey, mix well. Switch of flame, let it stand for 2-3 minutes. Strain and serve with dry fruits.

The recipe celebrity chef, TV host, Author and tea sommelier Pallavi Nigam Sahay.

