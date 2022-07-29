International Tiger Day: 5 Best Tiger reserves you should visit to escape into the wilderness

National Animal of India, the ferocious and wild species belongs to the family of cats, Tigers have been representing its part as a cultural and national asset. And the land of India shelters above 70% of the tiger population. International Tiger day is celebrated on every 29th of July to elevate consciousness amongst the citizen about the need of safeguarding this beautiful creature while decreasing poaching for a beautiful ecosystem. A refreshing summer vacay is incomplete without tripping to expansive wildlife reserves and escaping into the world of wilderness while spotting these majestic Tigers. If you are someone who is always up for the roar of exotic wild animals and loves to wake up next to the beautiful flora and fauna, then here is a list of the best tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries that will make you discover the finest wildlife experience.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka

Situated in the Chamarajanagar region of Karnataka, Bandipur Tiger Reserve comes under the list of one of the oldest tiger reserves that was fabricated in the year 1974. It is the country’s second-largest wildlife sanctuary that shelters the largest population of tigers. Other animals including sloth bears, elephants, gaurs, rock pythons, jackals and antelopes can also be found in this wildlife habitat.

Sundarban wildlife sanctuary, West Bengal

Known as the biggest mangrove forests in the world and spread across the region of West Bengal to Bangladesh, Sundarbans offers its visitors to sightsee uncountable unusual species of flora and fauna that are splendid in their very own way. Also documented as a world heritage site, the place also holds an extensive diversity of Royal Bengal tigers Gangetic dolphins, species of birds, crocodiles along with other animals. A wildlife safari at this place will give you a unique experience of rare biota like never before.

Nagarjunsagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve, Andhra Pradesh

Built-in the year 1983, Nagarjunsagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve enclosed a vast area of about 3728 square kilometres. A rich variety of Bengal tigers can be witnessed over here along with other mammals like sloth bear, Indian Leopard and reptiles like lizards and snakes with rich flora and fauna. The tiger reserve is also home to Lord Mallikarjuna temple and water reservoirs. Take a jeep safari and don’t miss out on a drive to a holy located inside the Tiger reserve.

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan is a well-known tiger reserve in India. This place is a perfect haven for wildlife fanatics as it is famous for its safari, wildlife and nature exploration. The perfect combination of royal palaces adds up to the beauty of Ranthambore and almost makes it looks like a mystical land. The place is prominent for its exclusive groups of tiger and deer. Apart from tigers, you can spot deers, various species of birds and ancient ruins. You can also visit the Ranthambore fort located close to the sanctuary. Enjoy the rich culture of Rajasthan and wilderness along with bonfires, dance and safaris.

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Fabled for its incredible tiger richness, Jim Corbett national park is nestled in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand. With an area of 520 square kilometres, surrounded by hills grasslands and large lakes, the place shelters a great variety of tigers, rare species like Otters and endemic crocodiles.

On this International Tiger Day, do plan a visit to the aforementioned tiger reserves and dive deep into the wilds.

