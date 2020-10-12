IPL 2020: From masala roasted makhana to ice latte, reels that show quick recipes of mouthwatering snacks

If you are thinking about some quick snack ideas while watching IPL 2020, then here are a few recipes you can follow.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Indian Premier League is different from the other seasons this year. With no cheerleaders and empty stadium, it is hard to watch IPL 2020 matches. However, die-hard cricket fans are cheering for their favourite teams while sitting at their respective homes. After a long day of work from home, a few of them are making their experience of watching IPL special and delightful by munching on to some instant mouthwatering snacks.

They are posting several pictures and videos delicious snacks recipes. While there are numerous snacks to munch on, here are a few instant mouthwatering snacks reels some Instagramers have made:

If you are on a diet but you still want to have popcorn while watching your favourite IPL 2020, then you must binge on to some Masala Roasted Makhana. For making the snack you must follow Instagramer Rishabh Chawla’s recipe.

Take a look at Rishabh Chawla’s Masala Roasted Makhana recipe here:

If you want to sip on to your favourite beverage while watching your favourite match, then here’s Rishabh’s another recipe you can follow to make a quick and healthy Iced Latte. Take a look:

Another fan and Instagramer with the user name Archana’s Kitchen has posted a recipe of a super simple Chana Choor Bhel Mix, which you can make in a jiffy. And this particular snack goes with all type of drinks. Check out the video here:

You can also make Lay’s like chips within 15 seconds, here’s Instagramer Chai Bisket Food’s recipe:

