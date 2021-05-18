Japanese rice balls: Super Easy 5 step recipe

Japanese rice balls are quick to cook and hassle-free. They can be eaten on the go or as a snack between meals. Check out this easy recipe to make these at home in just 5 steps.

Japanese rice balls are known as Onigiri. They are usually eaten as snacks and are made from sushi rice and are wrapped in a nori seaweed wrapper. They are usually shaped into rounds or triangles. They are quick to cook and are perfect for a light snack between meals.

These balls can be mixed with furikake which is a mixture of toasted sesame seeds, nori, bonito flakes, sea salt and sometimes sugar. Making these delicious rice balls at home is super easy and quick. Follow this 5-step recipe given below to make these at home.

Step 1

Take 3 cups of sushi rice and mix it with 50 grams of furikake seasoning in a bowl. You can make this seasoning by mixing 2 tbsp crumbled nori, 1 tbsp white sesame seeds, 1 tbsp black sesame seeds, a pinch of sugar and salt to taste.

Step 2

Wet your hands with water and rub some salt on them so that the rice doesn’t stick to your hands. Now take ½ cup of rice in your hands and give it a triangular shape. Make sure it is dense and thick.

Step 3

Choose a filling of your liking like grilled salmon, pickled plums, etc and lightly press it inside the rice. Make an indent in the rice and press the filling inside it.

Step 4

Now cut 8-9 strips of nori sheets. Take a strip and wrap the prepared rice ball by placing it at the bottom of the ball and folding it upwards towards the middle of the prepared rice ball.

Step 5

You can also take some black sesame seeds and sprinkle some of them on the rice balls. If you want, you can also create a border with the sesame seeds on the edge of the prepared rice balls.

