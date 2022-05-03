Joe Jonas to Gigi Hadid, Devilish desserts inspired by the hottest celebrity looks at Met Gala 2022

Touted as one of the most awaited events of the year when it comes to fashion, the 2022 Met Gala was a night to remember. Audiences worldwide tuned into live updates of the event as celebrities, models, philanthropists and musicians attempted to nail the evening’s 'Gilded Glamour' theme. In fact, some of the outfits sported by celebrities at the Metropolitan Museum of Art looked good enough to eat!

So, as true gastronomes, we bring you devilishly decadent desserts inspired by the aureate jewellery and striking outfits that celebs wore to this year’s Met Gala in the Big Apple.

Billie Eilish’s green and cream silk Gucci corset gown

We always look forward to Billie Eilish’s edgy red carpet looks as the musician has a preppy style and often prefers dressing as a tomboy. For this year’s gilded glamour theme, she donned a Gucci corset gown fashioned from pale green and cream silk. Her ensemble had sleeves with intricate lacework and the back of the outfit flaunted tulle floral applique work. Another intriguing facet about her garb was that it was upcycled and made from fabrics that focused on a zero-waste policy!

The delicate lacework on her ensemble and its pale spring colours, remind us of a Lavender and tea floral cake that is a staple at high tea. Take a look-

Lavender and tea flavoured floral cake

Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe's 4.6-million-dollar dress

2022’s most controversial ensemble was undoubtedly sported by Kim Kardashian. She flaunted a dress made by Jean Louis that was once owned by Marilyn Monroe. The beautiful creation sold for $4.6 million in 2016 making it one of the most expensive gowns at the gala. Kim paired with a white fur jacket and she also flaunted 2500 crystals woven on a nude mesh fabric. The controversial aspect is the fact that Kim admitted that she lost 16 pounds in 3 weeks to fit into the dress.

Well, the sassy entrepreneur and reality TV star looked a vision in Monroe’s dress. And if her sparkling outfit was to be mirrored in a dessert, it would certainly be this zesty masala chai kulfi.

Masala Chai Kulfi à la Kim

Natasha Poonawalla in a glittering Sabyasachi sari

Indian socialite and entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla’s outfit was a nod to her desi roots. Entrenched in glimmering elegance, she wore a saree and ornate jewellery by venerated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The conventional blouse was replaced with a modish bustier from the house of Schiaparelli. She looked an absolute treat and if her glittering outfit was to be replicated on a plate, it would have to be this edible Golden globe laced with toffee caramel sauce.

Natasha’s Golden Chocolate Ball

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

A glowing and pregnant Sophie Turner was accompanied on the red carpet by her musician husband Joe Jonas. The duo’s outfits at this year’s Met Gala were surprisingly similar to the ones they wore at their 2018 Halloween bash where they dressed as Morticia and Gomez Addams. On Monday night Sophie wore a Louis Vuitton black semi-sheer dress, while Joe sported a white suit jacket and black pants by the same designer. This Gothic cake with berry layers perfectly embodies their chic style.

Joe and Sophie’s Gothic Berry Cake

Kylie Jenner as a contemporary bride in Off-White gown

The only woman who opted for a modern twist on a wedding gown was Kylie Jenner. The makeup mogul had her outfit designed by Off-White’s founder, the late Virgil Abloh. Kylie’s custom-made Off-White gown comprised of a sheer T-shirt and was completed by a billowing skirt. What was interesting was that she paired the dress with a fishnet veil that was topped off with a baseball cap festooned with 3D floral motifs. We can compare her scrumptious look with the classic elegance of these Meringue cookie.

Kylie inspired Frilly Meringue Cookies

6. Gigi Hadid’s scarlet catsuit and glorious cape

A true show stopper was model Gigi Hadid whose red-hot ensemble was by designed Versace. She opted for a ruby red skin-tight latex catsuit paired with a corset and a gloriously puffy cape. Gigi’s gleaming scarlet outfit can only be compared to the velvety folds of a red velvet cupcake.

Red velvet cupcake à la Gigi

Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Cara Delevingne had a surprise GOLDEN surprise underneath her silk red suit by Dior