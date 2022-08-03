From John Abraham to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood stars who vouch for healthy greens

A healthy lifestyle is something that celebrities constantly pursue. Some people might believe that eating meat is the key to living a healthy lifestyle, yet many famous people have proven them wrong. There is no doubting that turning green has a number of advantages, whether you decide to become vegan in order to lose those excess pounds or out of compassion for animals and the environment. Healthy diets should contain leafy green veggies. They are low in calories and high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

There are several benefits to living a vegetarian lifestyle. Hence, the following Bollywood stars have sworn by greens throughout their lives.

1. Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has long been an advocate for eating a healthy, balanced diet. We regularly learned that he is a vegetarian during lockdown based on social media updates. Although the fitness fanatic is already 49 years old, his body defies his age and gets stronger every day. He refrains from smoking and consumes a lot of grains and lentils to acquire protein. Sonu Sood's diet plan calls for a meal of dal roti, sabzi, fresh fruit juice, and for breakfast mostly fruits or wheat flakes or muesli.

2. Shahid Kapoor

One of the rare performers in India who has consistently received appreciation for both his excellent looks and acting skills is Shahid Kapoor. He exercises six days a week and is a devoted and devout vegetarian. He replaces important plant-based proteins and other supplements for critical meat proteins.

3. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora adheres steadfastly to an admirable diet plan. Unbelievably, the most fit diva in Bollywood has a straightforward approach to staying in shape that has nothing to do with trendy diet trends—she swears by an all-vegan diet. Malaika, who only eventually adopted a vegan diet, stated in one of her social media posts that the change in her eating habits had been positive.

4. John Abraham

Did you know that John Abraham, one of the fittest actors noted for his maxed physique, achieved all of this without ever consuming meat? John Abraham, an actor and fitness guru, is a devoted vegetarian. He consumes dairy-based foods like milk and curd as well as plant-based foods like sprouts, lentils, and soy in order to meet his recommended daily intake of protein.

5. Alia Bhatt

Alia had also become a vegetarian a few years back as a means of maintaining her health. She is a foodie to the core, sharing images of her delicious pleasures and her unique delicacies with her admirers. The actress adds organic veggies and green vegetables to beverages, salads, and munchies.

Like these prominent celebrities who take good care of their bodies, it's important to keep your body and mind in good form.

