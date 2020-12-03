Just had a breakup? Trust food to cheer you up; Here are the 5 Perfect dishes to get over a breakup

Turn to food to get over a heartbreak with these 5 easy dishes that will bring you comfort and are sure to lift up your spirits instantly.

Breakups are hard. You suddenly do not have anybody to talk to and are completely lost and befuddled. It can be quite a difficult time and can be equally hard to get over it. In such times, it is very easy to lose yourself or just go into your shell. But with time, things do eventually get better and you do, believe it or not, get used to it.

But when you’ve just had a breakup, food is something that you can always count on to cheer you up and lift your spirits. It will comfort you, soothe you and nourish you. Here are 5 dishes that will definitely help you get over a breakup.

Cake

Cake is the solution to all problems. It is pure indulgence and it’ll cheer you up and will mend your broken heart with its sweetness.

Burgers

After getting your heartbroken, you deserve binging on some junk food without thinking about the repercussions for a change. Order the largest burger available and bite in to forget your sorrows.

Spaghetti

There is something really satisfying about slurping spaghetti. Pair it with your favourite pasta sauce and slurp away to glory.

Ice-cream

Ice-cream is the ultimate comfort food to deal with a breakup. Watch your favourite comfort film with a tub of icecream to instantly feel better.

French fries

Pair them with some ketchup and eat all your sorrows. This will help you to release your tension and will bring you joy.

Also Read: 4 LIP SMACKING recipes to make restaurant style food easily at home

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×