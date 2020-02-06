Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2020: How the name came to be and all the things you should look forward to

The festival is held every year in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai during the months. Read on to know everything about the festival.

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is an event that is held in the Kala Ghoda area in Mumbai every year. This time around, the nine-day festival kicked off on February 1 and will go on till February 9. Every year, the Kala Ghoda area is cordoned off for there are number of stalls, art instillations, performances, etc. held every year in the area, based on the theme of the festival every year.

It marks for the biggest arts and cultural festival which takes place in Mumbai.

Why is the festival called the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival?

The festival is organised in the Kala Ghoda area of South Mumbai and is named after the large statute of a black horse that has been erected in the centre of the road. The Jehangir Art Gallery, The Museum and the National Gallery of Modern Art are all the art centres surrounding this statue.

Here's all you can look forward to at the festival this year:

Children's Literature

Author Jerry Pinto shares stories and tales of the city for children.

Venue and time: Kitab Khana, 8 February, 5 pm

Documentaries

Catch the screening of the documentary With This Ring which tracks the lives of three boxers on the Women''s National Boxing Team.

Venue and Time: Coomaraswamy Hall, 7 February, 5 pm

The screening of award-winning documentary American Mirror: Intimations of Immorality which is based on the value of ageing and beauty.

Venue and Time: Visitor's Centre, 9 February, 3.30 pm

Dances

Catch the dance of the journey from the cotton seed to the process of it becoming cloth of the saree that Indian women wear.

Venue and Time: Cross Maidan, 9 February, 8.30 pm

Walks

Walk around the oldest area in Mumbai, learn about the city;s heritage and take a look at the stunning architecture.

Venue and time: Kala Ghoda, 8 February, 11 am

Music

Listen to the soulful tunes of Stree Shakti - the Hindustani Carnatic music group formed by Anuradha Pal.

Venue and Time: Cross Maidan, 8 February, 7.55 pm

