Kale: 3 Dishes that you can make from this superfood

Kale is a nutritious and super healthy cruciferous vegetable. It is loaded with important nutrients and aids in lowering cholesterol and losing weight. Here are 3 lip-smacking dishes that you can make from kale.

Kale is a superfood that is loaded with essential nutrients. It is packed with nutrients Vitamin A, C, K, calcium, copper, manganese, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, etc. Kale is low in calories and is thus good for weight-watchers. It is also known as leaf cabbage and its leaves can be green or purple and have either a curly or a smooth shape.

It has a strong and earthy taste. It tastes a lot like cabbage. When the leaves are cooked, the bitterness and chewiness of the leaves reduces. Here are 3 delicious dishes that you can make from this healthy and nutritious cruciferous vegetable.

Kale Pancake

Blend 3 tbsp refined flour, 1 tsp baking powder, 1 handful of kale leaves, 100 ml oat milk and salt to taste to make the pancake mixture. Take 3 tbsp of mixture for each pancake and pour it on a hot and greased griddle. Cook for 3 minutes on each side to evenly cook both sides. Serve hot.

Sauteed Kale

Heat some olive oil in a pan. Add 3 cloves of garlic minced, 1 tsp of chilli flakes and a bunch of kale leaves thinly sliced. Mix well and saute the kale for 2-3 minutes till the leaves become soft and tender. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for 4-5 minutes on medium heat. Serve.

Kale Pesto

Add ½ cup pumpkin seeds, 2 cloves of garlic, 2 cups of roughly chopped kale, 1 tbsp of nutritional yeast and 1 tbsp of lime juice in a blender. Blend to make a thick and grainy paste. Transfer this paste to a bowl. Add a few drops of olive oil to this paste and mix well. The kale pesto is now ready.

