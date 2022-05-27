Karan Johar's birthday bash: Blingy cakes inspired by dapper celebs attending KJo’s party

Karan Johar recently rang in his 50th birthday with great gusto in Mumbai. The man of the evening chose to host a spectacular bash at Yash Raj Studios. The party was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood and they all adhered to the themed dress code which was black and bling. So, today we take you through some of the hottest outfits sported by celebs at the bash by unveiling birthday cakes that mirror their looks. Take a sneak peek-

Ranbir Kapoor

With wifey Alia Bhatt out of town, Ranbir Kapoor attended the party with mum Neetu Kapoor on his arm. Ranbir sported a glossy jacket in deep blue tones for the evening. This went well with the blingy dress code for the evening as he also wore a subtle silver star around his neck. If you’d like to whip up a confection that looks as good as Ranbir did that evening, we recommend a gorgeous galaxy cake.

Galaxy cake

Karan Johar

The star of the evening, KJo himself donned a shimmering green jacket by Dolce & Gabbana for the soiree. The jacket was paired with a white shirt, black trousers and a dark bow tie. Although the look was widely critiqued, the dapper gentleman pulled it off with panache. The wicked green look was a refreshing change from the classic black tuxedo he chose for his 40th birthday. A glittering green Christmas cake would perfectly replicate his look on a plate!

A Christmas tree cake

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora who entered the event with sister Amrita and Kareena Kapoor Khan looked eye-catching in her neon co-ord set. She paired her oversized, green satin jacket and comfortable shorts with hot pink heels by Versace. The actress’ ensemble exuded strength and charm just like Te Fiti from Disney’s Moana, which is why this cake can be compared to her glamorous look.

Te Fiti Cake from Moana

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

The newest B-town couple, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted entering the bash hand in hand. The lovebirds choose monochrome looks for the evening for their ensembles were in shades of black. Roshan opted for a charcoal black shirt with crisp jacket and trousers in the same hue. On the other hand, Saba chose a black satin dress with a plunging neckline. She accessorised her outfit with golden hoop earrings, a chain bracelet in gold, chic rings and heels in black and gold. Their look can be mirrored by the shadowy tones of this charcoal black cake.

Black Buttercream cake

