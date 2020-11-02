Karva Chauth 2020: Celebrate the festival with some scrumptious dishes as Chefs share exclusive recipes

Karva Chauth 2020 will be celebrated on November 4. Food is an integral part of this festival. So, indulge in some lip-smacking recipes exclusively shared by Chef Jashan Arora, Mohit Tak and Pastry Chef Rahul Chahar.

Karva Chauth is one of the most popular Hindu festivals celebrated by the married women of India in different regions. This is observed with puja and fasting which is broken in the Karva Chauth evening seeing the moon first and then the spouse's face. Karva Chauth 2020 will be celebrated on November 4.

Like any other Hindu festivals, Karva Chauth is also associated with delicious foods. Hence, Chefs share some exclusive recipes to make your Karva Chauth extra special.

Karva Chauth 2020: Read below to know the popular recipes for this festival:

Arbi cutlet recipe from Chef Jashan Arora, Taj Mahal, New Delhi:

Ingredients of Arbi Cutlet

10-12 no’s cola cassia (Arbi)

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon roasted jeera powder

½ teaspoon dry mango powder(optional)

2 teaspoons chat masala

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Rock salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Method

1.Wash and rinse the Arbi well to get rid of the soil and mud.

2.Boil the arbi in a pressure cooker with some salt and water. Once pressure released peel arbi.

3.Now take each piece and flatten it in between your palms.

4.Heat a tava or frying pan and drizzle some oil on the pan.

5.Pan fry the arbi till golden brown and crisp on both sides.

6.In a small bowl, take all the dry spice powders and mix them.

7.Now toss the pan-fried crisp arbi in the dry spice powders mixture.

8.Add some lemon juice from the top.

9.Garnish arbi cutlet with chopped coriander leaves.

10.Serve arbi cutlet hot or warm with Coriander chutney or sweet chutney.

Jaipuri Pheni Kheer by Chef Mohit Tak, Taj Mahal, New Delhi:

Ingredients

Pheni Roll 100 gms

Full Cream Milk 1 ltr

Jaggery 50 gms

Cashew Nuts 50 gms

Pistachios 50 gms

Almonds 50 gms

Dates 50 gms

Saffron a pinch

Cardamom 4 pieces

Desi Ghee 100 ml

Method:

1.Boil the milk in a heavy bottom pan for 5 mins.

2.In another pan, heat the Desi Ghee and sauté the Almonds, Cashew Nuts, Cardamom, Raisins and Pistachios until crisp.

3.Chop the dates and add to the Boiling Milk.

4.Add the saffron and let the Milk cook for 5-7 minutes till it dissolves and leaves the bright Yellow Color.

5.Now add the Pheni in the boiling milk and also add the sautéed Nuts and Raisins. Cook well for 5-7 mins.

6.Meanwhile melt the jaggery in a pan and keep aside to cool it. Add to the milk mixture.

7.Garnish with some Sautéed Nuts, chopped Dates and Saffron strands. Serve warm.

Banana and Chocolate Cake by Pastry Chef Rahul Chahar, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka:

Ingredients:

Banana 250 gms

Brown Sugar 250 gms

Egg 3

Refined Oil 250 ml

Corn Flour 40 gms

Refined Flour 175 gms

Baking Soda 05 gms

Cocoa Powder 02 gms

Chocochip 40 gms

Cream Cheese for frosting

Method:

1.Preheat oven to 180 degrees C.

2.Grease the mini muffin mould or mini loaf pan with little oil.

3.Take ripe banana and brown sugar in a mixing bowl and mix them well.

4.Add eggs to the banana mixture.

5. Add flour, baking soda, Choco-chip and cocoa powder and fold gently.

6.Spoon it into the baking pan, top with walnut pieces and bake it for 30 mins.

7.Demould the cake from the muffin mould or loaf pan and top it with cream cheese for frosting.

8.Serve it with tea or coffee.

Also Read: 5 Ways to dine safely at your favourite restaurant

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×