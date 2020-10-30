This Karva Chauth indulge in these 5 dishes to satiate your cravings after moonsighting

You deserve every bit of deliciousness after such heavy-duty fasting, so break your fast with the most scrumptious dishes this Karva Chauth.

This year Karva Chauth will be celebrated on 4th November 2020. Every year women celebrate this festival with huge fervour. Though this year the festival will take place in the middle of a pandemic, we are sure that the pandemic will not dampen the spirit of women. They dress up, they get beautiful and intricate designs of henna put on their hands. They start running after their tailors/designers to get the best possible outfit made for the occasion and plan in beforehand the dishes they’ll break their fast with at the end of the day.

Observing a fast is no child’s play. We all know how impossible it is to ignore those cravings and carry on with the day. And to top it all, women have to get all decked up in the evening for the pooja and the rituals. So, it seems fair that they break their fast with the best possible dishes after moonsighting.

Here are 5 dishes to indulge in after breaking your fast:

Amritsari Dal

This dish consists of a mixture of Chana and Urad dal and is a type of comfort food to give you that much-needed relaxation after a long day of fasting.

Kadhai Paneer

Cottage cheese is highly nutritious and healthy and it will give you the strength needed after a day of fasting. It is considered as one of the best foods to consume after breaking your Karva Chauth fast.

Dal Makhani

Made with whole black lentils, kidney beans, tomatoes and spices, this dish is rich and high in calories.

Rice Kheer

This can be the dessert after a rich and wholesome meal, sprinkle it with some dry fruits to make it rich and nutritious and to give it that crunchy texture.

Aloo Puri

Nothing else needs to be prepared if aloo puri is being cooked, it is a dish in itself. It can be served as it is without any accompaniments or curries.

