  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2020: How to break your vrat and what to eat after it?

Women are not allowed to eat or drink anything during their Karwa Chauth vrat. So, they should have all the important nutrients after breaking the fast to stay fit. Here’s how to do that.
26590 reads Mumbai
Karva Chauth Vrat FoodsKarwa Chauth 2020: How to break your vrat and what to eat after it?
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Karwa Chauth 2020 is celebrated today November 4. This festival is observed by fasting and offering puja by married women for the long life of their husbands. They eat before sunrise and keep a fast for the entire day which is broken after seeing the moon and their spouse’s face.

They wear traditional sarees and adorn themselves with makeup and jewellery. But the all-day fast can affect their health and cause acidity. So, they need to break the fast in a healthy way to stay fit. Take help from these tips.

Read below to know how to break the Karwa Chauth vrat safely:

Fluids

Right after breaking the fast, drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration. First have normal water, then you can have fruits juices or smoothies as they will provide you with all the important nutrients. But never consume any beverages which have excess sugar. You can also have milk but avoid if you are prone to acidity.

Dried fruits

After fluids have some dried fruits to get the essential carbohydrates and micro-nutrients. You can have dates, raisins, figs, apricot, etc.

Fruits

Fruits will provide you with natural sugar and important minerals and vitamins. So, fruits are always good to break a fast.

Broth-based soups

The consumption of broth-based soups is also beneficial to break the fast. You can have soups of lentils or beans to get the energy.

Protein-rich foods

Once the fast and all rituals are over, it is important to have protein-rich foods like lean meat or fish because without protein our body lacks the most essential part of nutrients. But you should avoid all kinds of fatty foods.

Avoid oily things

After the vrat, try to avoid any oily or fried food as it can cause acid. Keep your meals light.

Also Read: Karva Chauth: How to keep yourself fresh, healthy and energised while doing the Vrat?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :timesnownews, wikipedia, getty images

You may like these
Karwa Chauth 2020: Wishes, quotes, messages and WhatsApp status to send your loved ones on THIS occasion
Add these 7 healthy ingredients to eggs to speed up your weight loss process
5 must-have food items to satiate those midnight hunger pangs
THESE are the 5 differences between a vegan diet and a plant based diet
5 must have food items to stock your kitchen for the festive season
Karva Chauth 2020: Celebrate the festival with some scrumptious dishes as Chefs share exclusive recipes
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Meat and fish on karva chauth? Seriously, who writes this stuff?????

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement