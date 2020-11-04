Karwa Chauth 2020: How to break your vrat and what to eat after it?
Karwa Chauth 2020 is celebrated today November 4. This festival is observed by fasting and offering puja by married women for the long life of their husbands. They eat before sunrise and keep a fast for the entire day which is broken after seeing the moon and their spouse’s face.
They wear traditional sarees and adorn themselves with makeup and jewellery. But the all-day fast can affect their health and cause acidity. So, they need to break the fast in a healthy way to stay fit. Take help from these tips.
Read below to know how to break the Karwa Chauth vrat safely:
Fluids
Right after breaking the fast, drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration. First have normal water, then you can have fruits juices or smoothies as they will provide you with all the important nutrients. But never consume any beverages which have excess sugar. You can also have milk but avoid if you are prone to acidity.
Dried fruits
After fluids have some dried fruits to get the essential carbohydrates and micro-nutrients. You can have dates, raisins, figs, apricot, etc.
Fruits
Fruits will provide you with natural sugar and important minerals and vitamins. So, fruits are always good to break a fast.
Broth-based soups
The consumption of broth-based soups is also beneficial to break the fast. You can have soups of lentils or beans to get the energy.
Protein-rich foods
Once the fast and all rituals are over, it is important to have protein-rich foods like lean meat or fish because without protein our body lacks the most essential part of nutrients. But you should avoid all kinds of fatty foods.
Avoid oily things
After the vrat, try to avoid any oily or fried food as it can cause acid. Keep your meals light.
Also Read: Karva Chauth: How to keep yourself fresh, healthy and energised while doing the Vrat?
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Meat and fish on karva chauth? Seriously, who writes this stuff?????