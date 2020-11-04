Karwa Chauth 2020: How to break your vrat and what to eat after it?

Women are not allowed to eat or drink anything during their Karwa Chauth vrat. So, they should have all the important nutrients after breaking the fast to stay fit. Here’s how to do that.

Karwa Chauth 2020 is celebrated today November 4. This festival is observed by fasting and offering puja by married women for the long life of their husbands. They eat before sunrise and keep a fast for the entire day which is broken after seeing the moon and their spouse’s face.

They wear traditional sarees and adorn themselves with makeup and jewellery. But the all-day fast can affect their health and cause acidity. So, they need to break the fast in a healthy way to stay fit. Take help from these tips.

Read below to know how to break the Karwa Chauth vrat safely:

Fluids

Right after breaking the fast, drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration. First have normal water, then you can have fruits juices or smoothies as they will provide you with all the important nutrients. But never consume any beverages which have excess sugar. You can also have milk but avoid if you are prone to acidity.

Dried fruits

After fluids have some dried fruits to get the essential carbohydrates and micro-nutrients. You can have dates, raisins, figs, apricot, etc.

Fruits

Fruits will provide you with natural sugar and important minerals and vitamins. So, fruits are always good to break a fast.

Broth-based soups

The consumption of broth-based soups is also beneficial to break the fast. You can have soups of lentils or beans to get the energy.

Protein-rich foods

Once the fast and all rituals are over, it is important to have protein-rich foods like lean meat or fish because without protein our body lacks the most essential part of nutrients. But you should avoid all kinds of fatty foods.

Avoid oily things

After the vrat, try to avoid any oily or fried food as it can cause acid. Keep your meals light.

