Kasauli Travel: 5 Experiences you must-have when you head to this hilly hamlet

Brimming with soothing surroundings, colonial charm and sharp trails- Kasauli is a prominent place to gather peace and calm in Himachal Pradesh. The kasol town is framed between Kalka and Shimla and is established in the year 1842. The gothic architecture, small roads, lush greenery, oak forests and Tibetan delicacies- Kasauli is a place that shelters amazing natural landscapes which will further add up to your experience. The adventurous activities including paragliding and camping will satiate your adventuristic soul while making your vacay all contented.

Here is a list of 5 Experiences you must-have when you head to this hilly hamlet

1. Go adventurous along the Timber Trail

If you are seeking an exciting escape along with scenic mountain views, then Timber Trail is just the right place for you. It is a little far from the town but provides you with calming and peaceful vibes accompanied by varied activities. The clouds are very nearby to this place and it is surrounded by pine trees and conifers which shape it into a peaceful haven. A journey on cable car rides will assist you in discovering breath-taking views and captures. The best time to visit this place is from 9 am to 5 pm. While the trails are free, ropeway rides charge an entry fee of INR 1250.

2. Relish Tibetan delicacies

Tibetan cuisine is the major speciality of this hill station. Kasauli is home to a large variety of Tibetan people and therefore the town is filled with prominent Tibetan delicacies including momos, thukpas, dumplings and broths. Multiple Tibetan food joints can be found on well-famed Mall road. Besides the Tibetan food, the town is also showered with natural and herbal teas like green ginger tea which will soothe you with its aroma. While you are on a trip to satiate your taste buds, don’t forget to relish off-beat dishes like poppy seed halwa and Sidu.

3. Hike to monkey point

One of the highest points in Kasauli, monkey point is brimmed with naughty monkeys and marvellous views once you reach the top. While on the trek, you will witness tranquil forests, the Sutlej river, lushly covered mountains and varied pilgrims. It is said that lord hanuman had touched this place with his feet while he was searching for the sanjeevani herb and therefore a small ancient Hanuman temple is also fabricated in this place, soaking you in spirituality.

4. Reminisce history at Gurkha fort

Built by a Gurkha army chief Amar Singh Thapa in 1900 AD, the Gurkha fort holds a prominent tale of history as it is used to hide cannons used in a battle that took place 180 years ago. On the edge of a hillock in Subathu, Gurkha fort is positioned around 1600km away from Parwanoo. The fort gives great views of the nearby mountains and the valley it is built on provides trekking opportunities as well.

5. Sip on exquisite liquor and astounding hilly views at Kasauli Brewery

Comes under the oldest distilleries in Asia that are still operational, Kasauli Brewery gives you a chance to dive into the top-notch liquors while endorsing astounding views of hills. Put into action by Edward Dyer in the year 1820, the refinery will drip you into a unique taste of classic malt whiskey or Indian pale ale. You can also observe the process of whisky production here.

