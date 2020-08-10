Kashmir To Kanyakumari: THESE are the must eat food items of 29 Indian states

As a wise person once said, ‘there is no love more sincere than the love for food’. If you are in India, then you should know that you have an endless possibility to satiate this love. Here are 29 delectable dishes from the 29 states of the country that would make the foodie in you drool.

India is blessed with unity in diversity, and with the enormous expanse of people, culture and traditions, food a common connection for all. The assortment of food that India offers is scrumptious and mind-boggling.

From the spiciest to the sweetest dishes, every state of the country has something different to offer. Putting the traditional dishes in line, here are the renowned food items from each of the 29 states of the country you must try once in your lifetime.

1.Maharashtra: Misal Pav

Misal Pav is a scrumptious breakfast recipe that has sprouts curry topped with chopped onions, tomatoes and farsan served with a squeeze of lime. Pav is heated on the pan with a dollop of butter.

2.West Bengal: Shukto

Shukto is a spiced bittersweet flavoured broth with vegetables. The main ingredients used in preparation of this dish is bitter gourd, potatoes, drumsticks, brinjal, beans and green bananas.

3. Punjab: Makki Di Roti and Sarson Da Saag

Makki Di Roti is an Indian corn-based bread usually savoured with creamy mustard green curry, i.e. Sarson Da Saag, topped with lots of ghee.

4. Kashmir: Modur Pulao

Modur Pulao is an aromatic rice preparation with lots of ghee, dry fruits and nuts. This scrumptious rice-based dish is savoured with spiced paneer gravy as a complete meal.

5. Gujarat: Dhokla

Dhokla is a snack that is prepared from a fermented batter of rice and chickpeas and is served with mint and tamarind chutneys.

6. Assam: Khar

Khar is an alkali prepared from sun-dried skin of certain variations of banana by filtering the water from the burn ashes of the skin of the banana. This extract is conserved in bottles and used for making traditional recipes.

7. Tamil Nadu: Pongal

Pongal is a rice-lentil dish prepared in South Indian regions as an offering to the goddess. However, it is also a comfort food that is digested easily.

8. Himachal Pradesh: Dham

Dham is prepared by cooking kidney beans, green lentils and rice in curd. It is then served with mashed dal and a sweet-sour sauce made with tamarind and jaggery.

9. Bihar: Litti Chokha

Litti is baked wheat flour dough stuffed with roasted gram flour, spices and lemon juice. It is served with Chokha which is baked and pulped vegetables.

10. Andhra Pradesh: Pootharekulu

Pootharekulu is made by making thin sheets of rice flour, ghee and powdered sugar.

11. Goa: Xacuti

One of the most popular dishes born in in this region, Xacuti is a stew characterized by a melange of spices.

12. Telangana: Dum Biryani

The all-time classic, Hyderabadi Dum Biryani is rice based dish made with mix veggies, spices and yogurt. There can be hundreds of unique variations of making biryani.

13. Tripura: Chakhwi

Chakhwi is one of the traditional preparations made with bamboo shoot, green papaya and assortment of lentils.

14. Uttarakhand: Kafuli

Kafuli is a thick curry recipe made with spinach, fenugreek leaves, curd, rice paste and lots of spices. It is savoured best with chapati or steamed rice.

15. Manipur: Kangshoi

Kangshoi is a soupy stew of seasonal vegetables, coarsely chopped onions and water.

16. Kerala: Appam

Appam is a type of pancake made with fermented rice batter and coconut milk.

17. Meghalaya: Jadoh

Jadoh is basically rice cooked with tofu pieces.

18. Haryana: Bajre Ki Khichdi

Bajre Ki Khichdi is a porridge made of coarsely crushed pearl millet served hot with ghee.

19. Madhya Pradesh: Bhutte Ka Kees

Bhutte Ka Kees is grated corn cooked with milk and spices and garnished with fresh coconut.

20. Rajasthan: Dal Baati Churma

Dal Bati Churma is a traditional treat that includes spiced Dal with the sweet Churma along with deep fried crunchy and crisp Batis.

21. Arunachal Pradesh: Thukpa

Thukpa is boiled noodles, filtered and mixed with vegetables.

22. Karnataka: Bisi Bele Bath

Bisi Bele Bath is a dish prepared by mixing sambar dal and rice together with tamarind and spices.

23. Sikkim: Momos

Momos are a type of vegetable dumplings, served with spicy sauces.

24. Nagaland: Hinkejvu

Hinkejvu is a dish made with boiling colocasia, shredded cabbage leaves, mustard leaves and french beans in water.

25. Odisha: Chenna Poda

Chhena Poda is made of well-kneaded homemade fresh cheese Chhena along with sugar and semolina which is baked for several hours.



26. Chhattisgarh: Chila

Chila is a type of crepe made from chickpea flour and shredded cottage cheese. It is server hot and crisp with chutney.

27. Mizoram: Koat Pitha

Koat Pitha are crisp fried fritters made from rice flour, jaggery and bananas.

28. Uttar Pradesh: Galouti Kebabs

Galouti Kebabs are prepared with rose water, almonds and paneer. The soft cooked rajma, along with the potatoes and the paneer gives that melt in your mouth feeling.

29. Jharkhand: Dhooska

Dhooska is made from powdered rice, powdered split chickpeas and boiled potatoes and is then deep fried. It is served with sauces and chutney.

Credits :Getty Images

