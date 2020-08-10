Kashmir To Kanyakumari: THESE are the must eat food items of 29 Indian states
India is blessed with unity in diversity, and with the enormous expanse of people, culture and traditions, food a common connection for all. The assortment of food that India offers is scrumptious and mind-boggling.
From the spiciest to the sweetest dishes, every state of the country has something different to offer. Putting the traditional dishes in line, here are the renowned food items from each of the 29 states of the country you must try once in your lifetime.
1.Maharashtra: Misal Pav
Misal Pav is a scrumptious breakfast recipe that has sprouts curry topped with chopped onions, tomatoes and farsan served with a squeeze of lime. Pav is heated on the pan with a dollop of butter.
2.West Bengal: Shukto
Shukto is a spiced bittersweet flavoured broth with vegetables. The main ingredients used in preparation of this dish is bitter gourd, potatoes, drumsticks, brinjal, beans and green bananas.
3. Punjab: Makki Di Roti and Sarson Da Saag
Makki Di Roti is an Indian corn-based bread usually savoured with creamy mustard green curry, i.e. Sarson Da Saag, topped with lots of ghee.
4. Kashmir: Modur Pulao
Modur Pulao is an aromatic rice preparation with lots of ghee, dry fruits and nuts. This scrumptious rice-based dish is savoured with spiced paneer gravy as a complete meal.
5. Gujarat: Dhokla
Dhokla is a snack that is prepared from a fermented batter of rice and chickpeas and is served with mint and tamarind chutneys.
6. Assam: Khar
Khar is an alkali prepared from sun-dried skin of certain variations of banana by filtering the water from the burn ashes of the skin of the banana. This extract is conserved in bottles and used for making traditional recipes.
7. Tamil Nadu: Pongal
Pongal is a rice-lentil dish prepared in South Indian regions as an offering to the goddess. However, it is also a comfort food that is digested easily.
8. Himachal Pradesh: Dham
Dham is prepared by cooking kidney beans, green lentils and rice in curd. It is then served with mashed dal and a sweet-sour sauce made with tamarind and jaggery.
9. Bihar: Litti Chokha
Litti is baked wheat flour dough stuffed with roasted gram flour, spices and lemon juice. It is served with Chokha which is baked and pulped vegetables.
10. Andhra Pradesh: Pootharekulu
Pootharekulu is made by making thin sheets of rice flour, ghee and powdered sugar.
11. Goa: Xacuti
One of the most popular dishes born in in this region, Xacuti is a stew characterized by a melange of spices.
12. Telangana: Dum Biryani
The all-time classic, Hyderabadi Dum Biryani is rice based dish made with mix veggies, spices and yogurt. There can be hundreds of unique variations of making biryani.
13. Tripura: Chakhwi
Chakhwi is one of the traditional preparations made with bamboo shoot, green papaya and assortment of lentils.
14. Uttarakhand: Kafuli
Kafuli is a thick curry recipe made with spinach, fenugreek leaves, curd, rice paste and lots of spices. It is savoured best with chapati or steamed rice.
15. Manipur: Kangshoi
Kangshoi is a soupy stew of seasonal vegetables, coarsely chopped onions and water.
16. Kerala: Appam
Appam is a type of pancake made with fermented rice batter and coconut milk.
17. Meghalaya: Jadoh
Jadoh is basically rice cooked with tofu pieces.
18. Haryana: Bajre Ki Khichdi
Bajre Ki Khichdi is a porridge made of coarsely crushed pearl millet served hot with ghee.
19. Madhya Pradesh: Bhutte Ka Kees
Bhutte Ka Kees is grated corn cooked with milk and spices and garnished with fresh coconut.
20. Rajasthan: Dal Baati Churma
Dal Bati Churma is a traditional treat that includes spiced Dal with the sweet Churma along with deep fried crunchy and crisp Batis.
21. Arunachal Pradesh: Thukpa
Thukpa is boiled noodles, filtered and mixed with vegetables.
22. Karnataka: Bisi Bele Bath
Bisi Bele Bath is a dish prepared by mixing sambar dal and rice together with tamarind and spices.
23. Sikkim: Momos
Momos are a type of vegetable dumplings, served with spicy sauces.
24. Nagaland: Hinkejvu
Hinkejvu is a dish made with boiling colocasia, shredded cabbage leaves, mustard leaves and french beans in water.
25. Odisha: Chenna Poda
Chhena Poda is made of well-kneaded homemade fresh cheese Chhena along with sugar and semolina which is baked for several hours.
26. Chhattisgarh: Chila
Chila is a type of crepe made from chickpea flour and shredded cottage cheese. It is server hot and crisp with chutney.
27. Mizoram: Koat Pitha
Koat Pitha are crisp fried fritters made from rice flour, jaggery and bananas.
28. Uttar Pradesh: Galouti Kebabs
Galouti Kebabs are prepared with rose water, almonds and paneer. The soft cooked rajma, along with the potatoes and the paneer gives that melt in your mouth feeling.
29. Jharkhand: Dhooska
Dhooska is made from powdered rice, powdered split chickpeas and boiled potatoes and is then deep fried. It is served with sauces and chutney.