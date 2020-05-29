Kasundi: Here’s why this Bengali sauce is perfect to complement any snacks

Kasundi is the most popular mustard sauce recipe from traditional Bengali cuisine. The treasure of Bengal is popular for its tangy taste. Kasundi is there to complement any snacks like cutlet, fish fry, egg roll, etc. This tasty sauce is quite easy to prepare as well.

Traditional Bengali Kasundi is made with raw mango and fermented mustard seeds and is known as Aam Kasundi. Green chillies, ginger, vinegar and lime juice are also mixed with it to bring out that spicy taste and tartness in it. There are some other variations of this sauce and they are Tomato Kasundi, Phool Kasundi, etc.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kasundi:

Kasundi Recipe

If you want to prepare Kasundi at home, then here’s the recipe for you:

How to have Kasundi?

Apart from the Bengali snacks, you can also enjoy the Kasundi with barbecued meats, salads, vegetable mashes, fried veggies and spinach.

Kasundi Health Benefits

Kasundi has mustard in it, which has many health benefits. So, here’s why this sauce is good for health:

1- Yellow mustard seeds are rich in potassium, which keeps the heartbeat in check. And it has phosphorus in it which is good for reducing the risk of heart diseases.

2- There is calcium in yellow mustard seeds which helps to strengthen the bones and teeth.

3- Phosphorus in mustard is good for nerve functioning. It works with Vitamin B for nerve signalling.

4- According to Ayurveda, mustard is helpful to relieve the congestion in our lungs and head and it eventually reduces the risk of respiratory diseases.

5- Mustard is rich in magnesium which improves our metabolism.

6- There are many phytochemicals in mustard which are known as glucosinolates and isothiocyanates.