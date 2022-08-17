Kerala's 5 Authentic dishes and places to try them

Known for its splendid backwaters, splendid houseboats and delicious culinary fare- the south Indian state of Kerala boasts multiple dishes and never-ending beauty that will make you come for more. Right from traditional decadent sweets to exotic contemporary blends, Kerala offers varied kinds of decadent dishes that are high in texture, flavour, and aroma, and satisfy the cravings of every foodie out there. From fish curries to prawns to spicy chicken dishes-the god’s own country keeps experimenting with the flavours to bring new and mouth-watering edges to the menu. Here we bring you a list of appetising and authentic dishes that you should not miss indulging in while in Kerala.

Nadan Kozhi Varuthathu

Nadan Kozhi Varuthathu is basically a spicy chicken fry that is peppered with a myriad of spices, onion and garlic. While the prawns and chicken curry, are much loved in Kerala, this flavourful dish has its own magic and is usually relished with parotta on a banana leaf. Thani Nadan Restaurant is the best place to relish this delicacy. Their ambience and quality will make you slobber in just a few minutes. Don’t forget to try fish curries while you are here.

Where: 8542+GH9, Ernakulam Road, Perinjanam, Kerala 680686

2. Idiyappam

Idiyappam is a blend of bland and simple flavours that is relished with chutneys. This is basically a dish that is made of white vermicelli strands made of rice flour, water and salt. The dish can also be relished with multiple curries and is served on a banana leaf for the classic experience. Ceylon Bakehouse Restaurant provides the finest taste of this dish. Its luscious blend of chutney and curries will definitely satiate your cravings.

Where: Mahatma Gandhi Rd, Ernakulam South, Ernakulam, Kerala 682016

3. Palada Payasam

Palada Payasam is a famous sweet in Kerala and is a much-found staple in the local households. The silky taste and crunchy flavours found in this dish will satiate your taste buds while making you come for more. This dish is prepared by boiling the vermicelli and rice in milk until it becomes soft and tender and further peppered with cardamom, sugar, and butter. Payasa Kalavara is one of the best places to enjoy yummy palada payasam and other sweets. To enhance the overall flavour and taste, the place served this dish with the topping of nuts.

Where: Atahani, Kakkanad, Kerala 682030

4. Appam with egg roast and prawn curry

Appam and stew is the local staple of Kerala. Appam is a thick pancake that is prepared from rice flour. Its soft interiors and crispy exteriors are relished with stews or multiple varieties of dishes. Try this platter of appam that is served with egg roast, prawn curry and payasam. Steampot Restaurant in Thiruvananthapuram serves the best version of this dish.

Where: Building, Ground Floor Skyways Building Tc 2/1992 ( 2 NearVydyuthi Bhavan, Pottakuzhy Rd, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala 695004

5. Thalassery Biryani

If you related Biryani with Hyderabad, then you must rethink. Its tastiest version is available all through Kerala and Calicut and Thalassery is an exceptionally delicious version of this biryani. The rice is cooked with fried onions and peppered with mild spices and has either meat, Seer Fish or Prawn Biryanis in it. Head to Rara Avis restaurant for a grand biryani experience.

Address: Manavatty junction, AVK Nair Road, Pallithazhe, Narangapuram, Thalassery, Kerala 670101

