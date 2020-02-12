Keto Desserts: 5 Delicious sweet treats to satisfy your cravings

Keto Desserts: We have listed some of the easy peasy yet delicious sweet treats that you can prepare when you have sugar cravings.

Ketogenic diet aka Keto diet has been gaining a lot of popularity of late. It is currently one of the most followed fad diets right now. For the unversed, it is a high-fat low carb diet which helps the body to burn stored fat instead of glucose which is the primary source of energy. There are many researchers who claim that Keto diet help in fat aka weight loss, however many studies have not given thumbs up as well. Yes, there is no double thought that this diet will restrict you from having several ingredients, however, one can still satiate their taste buds by having yummy desserts whenever you hit cravings. Yes, this may come across as a surprise for few that how can one have low carb and no sugar-based desserts. If you are confused about it and are already following the diet then read on. Today we have rounded some yummy desserts which are Keto-friendly.

Check out the Keto Desserts list right below.

Keto Mug Cake

This particular mug cake that we are talking about is not the regular one. It is super cool chocolate lava mug cake. For the same, you require eggs, melted butter, vanilla extract, almond flour, swerve, unsweetened cocoa powder, baking powder and chocolate pieces among others. Check out the video for a more detailed step by step guide of the recipe.

Keto cookie and creme Ice cream

If you are an ice cream fan, then you can rejoice as below mentioned is the Keto based ice cream recipe that you can make in a snap. To prepare the same you need almond flour, cocoa powder, erythritol, baking soda, salt, vanilla extract, coconut oil, almond milk, whipped cream among others. Below is the video tutorial of the recipe.

Keto Brownies

Almost all of us crave for a sugary goodie, however, when on Keto you may be restricted as many food items do not fall under the diet. But what if I tell that you can have a brownie which is equally yummy and healthy like the regular one. For this Keto brownie, you just need a few ingredients such as Low carb milk chocolate, butter, eggs, swerve sweetener, mascarpone cheese and cocoa powder among others. Blend all the ingredients and bake it for half-hour and voila your flourless brownies are ready. Watch the video to know the steps.

Keto Donuts

This cinnamon doughnut recipe is not only Keto friendly but also very delectable. You need ingredients such as almond flour, swerve, pinch of salt, eggs, coconut oil, vanilla extract, cinnamon powder and almond milk among others. Check out the video to know the method.

Keto Tiramisu

Your mouth must be watering already, without further ado, let me tell you the basic ingredients that you have to buy. You need erythritol, salt, almonds, eggs, mascarpone and espresso among others. Check out the video to know the detailed guide of the recipe.

