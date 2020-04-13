Kheer vs Payasam vs Payesh: Which one is the best Indian dessert? Find Out

India is widely popular for its cuisine which includes many flavourful dishes. Desserts are an integral part of this cuisine which offers different kinds of sweets based on different regions of the country. Ladoo, Gulab Jamun, Sandesh, Gajar ka Halwa, Ras Malai, Kaju Barfi, Shahi Tukda, Modak, Aamrakhand, etc. are some of the glimpses of Indian desserts. There are many other lip-smacking sweets that are served in Indian cuisine.

Apart from the above ones, there are three most predominant desserts that most of the Indians love to indulge in. They are Kheer, Payasam and Payesh. Kheer is available in many variations due to the local cuisines. Payasam and Payesh have also their own variations based on the cooking style. They are actually two different variations of Kheer with different flavours. But these three are equally loved by Indian food lovers. So, let’s find out which one is the best.

Indian Desserts: Kheer vs Payasam vs Payesh: Which one is better?

Kheer

Kheer is prepared by boiling milk with sugar in it. The milk is boiled until there is medium consistency. Then cardamom, raisins, saffron, cashews, pistachios, almonds and other dry fruits are added to it for flavour.

Payasam

Payasam is a popular dessert in the South region of India. It is made with milk and sugar or jaggery and then rice or vermicelli is added to it. Lastly, cardamom powder, ghee and other dry fruits are added to it for the ultimate flavour and garnishing.

Payesh

Payesh is the predominant dessert of Bengal which is also known as the traditional Bengali Chaler Payesh (Rice Kheer). It is also prepared with milk and sugar or jaggery during winter. Rice is added to it with some dry fruits and cardamom.