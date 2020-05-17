Korean Foods of 2020: 5 Most popular South Korean dishes to try

Some of the most popular Korean dishes to try at home are Bibimbap, Japchae, Kimchi, Samgyeopsal, Sundubu Jjigae, Haemul Pajeon, Kimbap, Tteokbokki, Patbingshu, Seolleongtang, Hangover Stew, Kongguksu, Chimaek, Soy Sauce Crab, Jjajagmyeon etc. These have been the most popular Korean dishes in 2020 that you should definitely try. From the list, we have taken 5 to talk about in brief.

Popular South Korean dishes of 2020 to try.

Japchae

This is considered to be one of the most popular and favourite noodles preparations of South Korea. It is prepared with glass noodles stirred in sesame oil with veggies, beef and mushrooms. Glass noodles are made with potatoes.

Kimchi

Kimchi is the best option to start with for tasting Korean dishes. It is a spicy and crunchy salad recipe that is prepared with fermented veggies making cabbage the prime ingredient.

Haemul Pajeon

This should be on the top of your Korean food list in you are a seafood lover. It’s a seafood vegetable pancake made with rice and egg batter mixed with seafood and green onions. The seafood included in this preparation are shrimp, oyster shellfish, squid etc.

Kimbap

Kimbap or Gimbap is Korean style sushi recipe that resembles a lot with Japanese sushi rolls. This Korean food recipe is prepared with meat, rice, spinach, stir-fried veggies etc. and then wrapped in a seaweed roll. Then it’s cut in small sizes.

Tteokbokki

It’s a popular Korean street food recipe, which is made with rice cake and fish cakes. Rice and fish cakes are stirred in a spicy sauce made of chilli paste and soybean paste. It’s a must-try street food to have some hot and spicy flavours.