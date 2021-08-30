Krishna Janmashtami 2021: 5 Easy dessert recipes to celebrate this auspicious day

Janmashtami is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated in India with much fervour and enthusiasm. It marks Lord Krishna’s birth and this year the festival is being celebrated today, August 30, 2021.

The Ashtami tithi will start from 11:25 pm on August 29 and will end on August 31 at 1:59 am. During this day, devotees of Lord Krishna prepare hearty sweets, dress up in traditional attire and worship Lord Krishna.

Here are some desserts you can prepare at home to celebrate the festival of Krishna Janmashtami.

Coconut barfi

Coconut barfi is a sweet dish that requires a minimum amount of time and effort. It can be prepared for any Indian occasion or festival at home. All you need is coconut, sugar, and cream. Shred the coconut, add sugar and cream to it and keep stirring on a low-medium flame in a pan. Mix well, once it thickens, settle the mixture in a bowl and let it rest for a while in the refrigerator. Cut it into desired shapes.

Malai rabdi

Rabdi is thickened layers of cream and it is a sweet dish that is best devoured on hot summer days. You can relish malai rabdi on Janmashtami and share it with your loved ones. It is flavoured with cardamom, saffron and you can dry fruits to enhance the flavour. In this dish, the sweetened milk is continuously simmered until it reaches a thick consistency. You can rest it in the refrigerator and serve it cold. You can also add rasgulla to the rabdi.

Shrikhand

Just like rabdi, shrikhand is a sweetened flavour version of yogurt. It is a delicious and simple sweet dish that can be prepared at home with no extra effort. Traditionally, hung curd is used to make shrikhand. It is drained out of any whey overnight and the resulting dish is creamy, thick and dense yoghurt. You can also add Kesar eliachi or saffron cardamom to enhance the flavour.

Anjeer peda

Anjeer peda is a healthy choice for people who are diabetic. You can add soy milk or use almond milk. Add milk to a non-sticky pan and blend soaked anjeer (fig) into it until it is in a smooth paste like form. Once the milk starts to thicken, add cardamom to it. Once the milk and all the flavours turn into a thick paste form, empty the mixture into a bowl. Let it rest for a while cut out desired shapes and extract small portions.

Dry fruits rice kheer

Kheer is the ultimate sweet dish of every Indian festival that is prepared at all Indian households with much passion and love. Served with an equal amount of love, kheer is super easy to make and tastes absolutely delicious. In a pan, add milk and stir until you reach a semi-thick consistency. Add rice to it and few bits of saffron to enhance the flavour. Add sugar and dry fruits in the required amount and serve it hot or cold as per your liking.

