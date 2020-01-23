Ladakh on mind? HERE are a few things to remember if you are planning a road trip to Leh and Ladakh

Going on a road trip to Ladakh is almost a part of everyone's list. If you have that on your list too, then here are some things you should know before planning a road trip to Leh Ladakh.

India is not only known for its diverse culture, but it is also known for its spellbinding beauty. India is a land of many beautiful places that are not known for their resplendent valley views and majestic beauty and one such place in Ladakh. Ladakh is a place that's on the bucket of almost all of us love. Be it the Nubra valley, or the Pangong lake, there's something about Ladakh that makes it so beautiful and special.

When we think about Ladakh, one thing that comes to our mind is a road trip. I mean who doesn’t want to experience driving through snow-clad mountains and rugged roads right? And if you are planning a road trip to this serene place, then here are a few things that you should keep in mind.

When it comes to travelling to Ladakh by road, you need to know that Rohtang Pass, the gateway to Leh Valley, is open only from June to October.

Stay hydrated always. Drink at least 5 litres of water in Ladakh since that'll help with the low oxygen levels and altitude sickness.

Leh-Ladakh is surely a majestic place but doesn't expect much luxury there. There are just a couple of hotels in Leh and except that there are campsites elsewhere. You should also be open to the fact that you want to get extravagant meals and mostly have to survive on basic dal rice for dinner.

Leh-Ladakh mostly has low or no network connectivity. Bid adieu to 4G networks or wifi, since nothing works there. Make a few calls when you leave from Manali to Leh, since you will get a network after 2-3 days once you reach Leh.

To not fall sick on the trip, make sure to walk as much as you can outside your campsites or hotels since that'll help your body acclimatise.

When it comes to traversing around Ladakh, some places can only be accessed if you have a permit. So make sure to research everything about the places you want to visit and get your permits and vehicle papers in place before you embark on the journey.

No matter if you have a phone with low storage or high storage, make sure to delete some unnecessary apps before reaching Leh, since you’ll want to capture every single moment and the ever-changing scenery. And you would not want to run low on storage.

So, if you are dreaming to go to Ladakh for a while, make sure to plan it right away.

