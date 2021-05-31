Laping: Make this scrumptious Tibetan street dish at home in just 5 simple steps

Indulge in some spicy street food, by cooking the famous Tibetan street dish Laping at home by following the easy recipe given below.

Laping or Laphing is a famous Tibetan dish that is made with mung bean starch. It is spicy in taste and commonly consists of ingredients like sesame oil, soy sauce, vinegar and spring onions. This dish is typically made with mung bean noodles and consists of a green onion sauce.

It is derived from a dish from the Sichuan cuisine known as Liangfen. This Chinese dish consists of starch jelly that is served cold along with a savoury sauce. This recipe uses refined flour instead of mung bean to create the starch for the laping as the former is more commonly available than the latter. Check out the 5-step recipe below.

Step 1

Take 2 cups of refined flour and add some water to it to make a soft and flexible dough. Knead it till you achieve the desired texture. Now take 1 cup of water and start pouring it on the dough while squeezing the dough with your hands to take out the starch.

Step 2

Pour water on the dough and squeeze it 3-4 times to take out all the starch from it. Transfer the water into a glass bowl and let it rest for 6-7 hours without moving it, for the starch to settle at the bottom of the bowl.

Step 3

Take the dough and wash it once. Knead it a little again and then add 2 tbsp of yeast into it. Mix well and then steam the dough for 10 minutes on high heat to make the filling for the laping. Once cooled, cut it into little pieces and keep aside.

Step 4

To make the chilli oil, mix 5-6 tbsp of red chilli flakes with salt and keep them aside. Heat some sesame oil in a pan and add 1 star anise, 1 bay leaf and 3-4 peppercorns. Once the oil has absorbed all the flavours, strain it and add it to the chilli flakes. To make the dressing for the laping, crush some ginger and garlic and soak it in water for 10 minutes. In a bowl, add 2 tsp of soy sauce, 1 tsp of rice wine vinegar, some spring onion greens, some sesame oil and the ginger and garlic water. Mix well and keep aside.

Step 5

Now carefully separate the starch from the water and add some yellow food colouring to it. Pour the starch onto a plate and spread it in the shape of a circle. Steam it for 4-5 minutes and let it cool. To serve the laping, spread some prepared chilli oil onto the steamed starch followed by the filling. Roll it tightly and cut it into small pieces. Pour the prepared dressing on top and serve it.

