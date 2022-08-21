A lazy boyfriend's guide to cooking a scrumptious 7-course meal for his date

A lot of relationships see the women putting in efforts with care packages, small presents and surprises to pamper their boyfriends; while the man maybe otherwise occupied with work, video games or his best mates but the tables have hopefully turned. As there comes a time when you have to up your relationship game by going the extra mile for your girlfriend. Whether your girlfriend has been having a rough week at work and needs some tender love and care, or you’ve put your foot in your mouth and gotten yourself in the dog house; it is probably time to remedy things.

So, we bring you a no-fuss way to cook a scrumptious 7-course meal to woo your date. Read on for a seven-course menu complete with recipes that are easy to make, so that you can spoil your partner with minimal effort and earn a lot of brownie points in the process.

Roasted Cranberry and Orange Crostini as the hors d'oeuvre

These hors d'oeuvres will be the first thing you serve your guest, even before the dinner for the evening officially begins. They are designed to get her salivating and ready for the food that is yet to come. This is precisely why the Roasted Cranberry and Orange Crostini is a crowd pleaser. Apart from the cranberries, you shall only need cream cheese and orange zest along with the baguette. This can be made in under 5 minutes!

For the soup- Yellow Gazpacho Soup Shooters and Spicy Shrimp

When you plan a soup as a part of your 7-course meal, you must do all you can to pick out a recipe that is unusual rather than opting for the classics like French onion or a tomato soup as your lady would probably see those coming. The best part about Yellow Gazpacho Soup Shooters is that this fantastic soup can be prepared the previous night and you can assemble it with the spicy shrimp tails just before you serve it up, which saves you time to converse with your date instead of toiling away in the kitchen.

Healthy Cucumber Rolls as the Appetizer

The main purpose of serving up a bite-sized appetizer that is so flavorful is to get her tastebuds geared up for the next course. This recipe is not only super quick to make, but it is completely plant-based, as you will need to cucumbers, avocado, dash of lime and a pinch of freshly ground black pepper. These avocado cucumber rolls include some other ingredients that are optional so, you can leave them out if you wish to make a basic yet delicious appetizer for your lady love.

Raw Papaya Salad

Quite different from the conventional salad that has usual ingredients such as cucumber, cabbage, tomatoes and onions; the green papaya salad is a refreshing treat that will titivate her palate. It is made from diced raw papaya and the traditional recipe that originated in Laos and Thailand is now popular all over the world. You can surprise your date with this unusual salad.

Easy Spaghetti Bolognese for the main course

In case your girlfriend happens to love pasta, then Spaghetti Bolognese as the main course is a shoo in for the win. Not only is this soul satisfying, but this luxurious dish has a very short prep time, which gives you maximum time with your girl on your date allowing you to spend minimum time behind the kitchen counter. If she is averse to meat, you can always substitute the protein with cottage cheese or a vegan substitute like tofu. Take a look-

Raspberry brownie, strawberry cheesecake, & lemon meringue dessert shooters

If you want to save yourself some time and effort, one of the best desserts that you can make is something that you can cook the previous day and refrigerate. We have a plethora of mini desert shooters that you can create for your girlfriend requiring minimal effort. Right from Raspberry brownie to strawberry cheesecake and lemon meringue; check out these recipes.

2 Ingredient chocolate truffles for the mignardise

For the uninitiated, the mignardise is usually a small palate pleaser served at the end of the meal right after you satisfy your sweet cravings. The options are many from chocolate truffles dunked in milk chocolate to mini marshmallows with a variety of toppings; there are lots of tiny treats that can make the cut for the mignardise. The only criteria for this is that they have to be a bite-sized delicacy that make a sweet finish to the meal.

