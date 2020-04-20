Leftover Food Recipes: 6 Yummy dishes you can make with uneaten rice and chapati

If you have leftover food and craving for something delicious then check out these recipes that you can prepare from uneaten rice and chapatis.

In a bid to flatten the curve of Coronavirus' spread, many nations including India have been following quarantine and social distancing. Lockdown has been imposed in India as well to contain the spread. As PM Narendra Modi said, this is the only best thing we can do and the only way to tackle it right now as there is no cure or vaccine available. Because of COVID-19 led shutdown, many are avoiding to step out and have already stocked up their home with groceries and foods.

People are preparing dishes with limited ingredients so that there are ample foods for the pending lockdown days and hardly any wastage. Today we are talking about recipes from leftover foods. Have uneaten rice and chapatis from last night's dinner and confused about what to do with them? Then fret not as we have compiled some yummy and easy dishes that you can rustle up in no time with the leftover foods. Instead of wasting foods and throwing them in the bin, prepare these dishes for breakfast, lunch/dinner or for an evening snack.

1. Appe recipe

If you have leftover rice and appe pan then you need a few more ingredients to make a nice batter and quickly prepare round and fluffy appe with rice. It works great for a breakfast or evening snack. Check out the recipe right below.

2. Tawa Pulao

Prepare Mumbai Style Tawa Pulao in a jiffy by sauteeing some vegetables that you like and by adding rice and masalas. Check out the video to know the recipe for this quick and easy dish.

3. Chapati Noodles

Are you a desi Chinese fan? Then you will like this spin on the same with leftover chapatis. Check out the recipe which bursts with great Chinese flavors.

4. Cutlets

Cravings for some cutlets? Prepare this delicious cutlet from leftover rice. For the same, you will need, rice, potatoes, cornflour, veggies, masalas, ginger, and chilies. Check out the recipe right below.

5. Leftover chapati pizza

Prepare this desi version of pizza which is not only tasty but healthy too. Check out the recipe of the same right below.

6. Phodnichi Poli

Phodnichi Poli akak Policha Chivda / Tadka Roti as the name suggest is all about Tadka aka Phodni in the roti just like we make phondni Bhat/ Vagharela Bhat/Tadka Bhat. Some spices, seeds and leaves are what you require. Follow the video to know more.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×