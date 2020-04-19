Lemon in Coffee: How is THIS concoction beneficial for our health? Find out

Coffee and lemon have their health benefits separately. But when they are mixed, it becomes super beneficial for our health. Read on to know more about it.

Coffee has always been one of the most favourite beverages amongst us. The high caffeine content of it makes us energetic to do all the work the entire day. So, whenever we feel sleepy, a hot cup of coffee will always be helpful. Even if we have to stay awake till late at night, coffee is the best remedy for warding off the sleep. But have you ever thought about consuming coffee with lemon?

Some people consider it an odd combination. But lemon in coffee has ample health benefits. Lemons are packed with Vitamin C and antioxidants which makes the beverage even healthier. And the predominant benefit of lemon coffee is its high content of antioxidants. It reduces the harmful effects of free radicals. So, let’s find out other health benefits of this concoction.

Coffee Lemon Drink: How does it help?

Lemon Health Benefits

It reduces the risk of stroke

Regulates blood pressure

Can lower the risk of cancer as it is rich in antioxidants

Improves complexion

Prevents asthma

Increase iron absorption in the body

Improves immune system

Aids in weight loss

Coffee Health Benefits

Cures the post-workout muscle pain

Reduces the risk of depression

Reduces the risk of heart diseases

Enhances longevity

Prevents cavities

Strengthens bones

Reduces heart attack mortality risks

Lemon in Coffee

When you drink one cup of black coffee with lemon in it, then you get all these above-mentioned health benefits. But apart from that, this drink is considered to be best for burning belly fat and aiding in weight loss. But you have to maintain a strict workout and diet routine along with this drink to shed extra kilos.

But don’t over-consume caffeine as it has several side effects on our health as well like nausea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset etc.

