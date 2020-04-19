Lemon in Coffee: How is THIS concoction beneficial for our health? Find out
Coffee has always been one of the most favourite beverages amongst us. The high caffeine content of it makes us energetic to do all the work the entire day. So, whenever we feel sleepy, a hot cup of coffee will always be helpful. Even if we have to stay awake till late at night, coffee is the best remedy for warding off the sleep. But have you ever thought about consuming coffee with lemon?
Some people consider it an odd combination. But lemon in coffee has ample health benefits. Lemons are packed with Vitamin C and antioxidants which makes the beverage even healthier. And the predominant benefit of lemon coffee is its high content of antioxidants. It reduces the harmful effects of free radicals. So, let’s find out other health benefits of this concoction.
Coffee Lemon Drink: How does it help?
Lemon Health Benefits
It reduces the risk of stroke
Regulates blood pressure
Can lower the risk of cancer as it is rich in antioxidants
Improves complexion
Prevents asthma
Increase iron absorption in the body
Improves immune system
Aids in weight loss
Coffee Health Benefits
Cures the post-workout muscle pain
Reduces the risk of depression
Reduces the risk of heart diseases
Enhances longevity
Prevents cavities
Strengthens bones
Reduces heart attack mortality risks
Lemon in Coffee
When you drink one cup of black coffee with lemon in it, then you get all these above-mentioned health benefits. But apart from that, this drink is considered to be best for burning belly fat and aiding in weight loss. But you have to maintain a strict workout and diet routine along with this drink to shed extra kilos.
But don’t over-consume caffeine as it has several side effects on our health as well like nausea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset etc.
