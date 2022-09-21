Lesser-known beaches in Goa perfect for secluded family vacations

If you happen to have sunny skies, secluded shores and golden sand on your mind, then we’ve got you covered. Vacationers must head to some of these beaches if they seek an out-of-the-way beach in Goa where you can take in the stunning scenery of the coast. We offer you a few secluded beaches that are quite charming and surreal. Since these shores are surrounded by vegetation, you feel even more removed from city life and more a part of nature. At the hotel you choose to stay at, you can also unwind in the spa or spend the day at the beach with your friends participating in a variety of water sports like jet skiing and parasailing. So, let’s get started-

Betalbatim

Between Majorda and Colva beaches in Goa is the lovely beach of Betalbatim, which is covered in golden sand. Being only one kilometre long and located in the southern region of the state, it is a fairly short section. Being an extremely well-liked beach in the area, this is also a fantastic choice for a quiet vacation. You may also sample regional seafood specialties at a few well-known beach shacks like Fishermen's Café, Silent Nook, Sunshine, and Baggies. Try resorts nearby like Goa Villagio Resort and Spa if you're looking forward to a nice stay. Delectable breakfasts are also offered by several other smaller hotels, and the beach shacks.

Bambolim Beach

In North Goa, Bambolim can be found where the Zuari River joins the Arabian Sea. It is even more picturesque as a backdrop for your vacation photos because it is graced with flora and seashells in the sand. Additionally, you may enjoy making memories with the people you love by participating in numerous activities like scuba diving and even banana boat excursions. The beach also has a number of shacks where you may relax or even eat traditional Goan food.

For you to unwind and take a break from all the fun you had at the beach, adjacent hotels like Grand Hyatt Goa and The Crown are suitable along with various other quaint bed and breakfast places.