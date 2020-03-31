Life Hacks: THESE tips and tricks will keep your food fresh for long

We tend to buy fresh fruits and veggies often, but however they rot easily, and then we have to put them in the trash. So to avoid that situation, here's how these hacks can help the fruits and veggies last longer.

We often end up throwing foods after buying because they end up turning either brown, too soft or rot because of the heat. However, what we don't realise is that they also go waste because we don't keep them in a particular way. Yes, that's right every fruit, veggie or other food item has a certain amount of maintenance, and if you keep them that way, then they tend to last longer. Storing food right will help you avoid waste, shop less and save money on your grocery bill!

Apart from lasting longer, food will taste better, and you will also get all the essential nutrients from it. So, if you have a situation wherein you throw foods often, then read below to find out some hacks that can help you store food for longer durations. These hacks are simple to follow and can be tried by anyone and everyone.

Here are some food hacks that help to keep your food fresh.

Tomatoes:

When it comes to tomatoes, we usually store them in the fridge, but they don't spoil after a while. So to make them last long, roast them in slices or chunks. Store the roasted chunks in a container with olive oil. They will stay good in the fridge for about a week.

Celery:

If you keep the celery in the fridge as it is, it becomes soggy with time, which then is of no use. Hence, wrap celery in an aluminium foil, since it will keep it crisp and fresh, not soggy. This way, it will stay fresh for a longer time than usual.

Honey:

While honey usually comes in a bottle and we store it as it, but it still goes bad after a while. So to avoid that situation, store honey in a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Avoid putting it in metal, broken enamel, or zinc-covered jars because it will oxidize there.

Herbs:

Treat herbs like flowers. Herbs like basil, cilantro and parsley should be treated like. Store the bunch in a glass of water and change the water every couple days. Cover them with a plastic ziplock bag over the top to keep in moisture.

Berries:

Berries last in the fridge for max 2 days, but you can make them last longer by using this hack. Wash the berries in a solution of three cups of water and one cup of vinegar to increase their shelf life. It works because vinegar is a natural disinfectant and mould killer. And when you are about to consume them, wash them with water.

Banana:

Cover the crown of a banana in plastic wrap the bananas will last longer this way. The stem of banana releases natural ethylene gas that makes the fruit ripen faster.

Apple:

We usually like to enjoy our apples by cutting them into pieces, however, once you cut them, they tend to brown pretty soon. Hence, to avoid that sprinkle some lemon drops on the apple after cutting them into pieces. It will help them stay fresh for a longer duration.

