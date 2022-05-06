Lip-smacking dishes you should definitely try in Mizoram

India is a land of varied cultures, religions, languages and most importantly food. The more you dive deep into the exploration, the more you learn about the culinary zest and authentic cuisines, this country offers. Food is loved by all and varied states of India offer various delicacies and flavours when it comes to savouring dishes. One such north-eastern state called Mizoram has a variety of super-amazing and delicious delicacies that you must try as soon as you plan your next trip here. The Mizo food is light and mild influenced by Chinese and North Indian cuisines. Rice is one of the most loved staple foods in this state which is enjoyed with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Another thing that makes the food irresistible here is “serving style.” A lot of dishes are served on the banana leaves which further add up to the appearance of the dishes while making them more tempting.

Here are some lip-smacking dishes you must try when in Mizoram.

Koat Pitha

In easy terms, koat pitha are basically the fried fritters that are prepared using jaggery, bananas and rice flour. This dish usually comes under the desert and is relished during festivities and special occasions. With the perfect crisp and melting ingredients, this dish is a must-try when in Mizoram. Sometimes, local people also add fish to these fritters and enjoy the taste during snacking.

Paanch Phoron Torkari

One of the local staples from the land of Mizoram, this dish is prepared in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian styles. When prepared in the vegetarian version, this dish is made with a blend of healthy vegetables including brinjal, pumpkins and potatoes and is usually prepared in the dry form while on the other hand, when it is prepared in the non-vegetarian style, chicken is usually used with vegetables.

Misa Mach Poora

If you love to consume shrimp, then this grilled shrimp dish you should definitely try when in Mizoram. With the blend of local flavours and ingredients like peppercorns, mustard oil, coriander powder, pepper powder and lime juice, this dish can make your taste buds go crazy. Also, it has a unique tangy taste, bold flavours and it is prepared in mustard oil which makes it a healthier plate to devour.

Bai

Bai is one of the locally available dishes in Mizoram. It is prepared with steamed vegetables, pork, spinach and bamboo shoots which are further cooked in local and delightful spices to give it a Mizo twist. Pork sauce and mustard sauce are also used in this dish to add up to the flavour. Moreover, this dish can also be tossed in a vegetarian version by using cauliflower stalks, florets, potatoes, beans, chillies and cooked rice. With a soup-like consistency, a lot of people usually relish this as a starter.

Bamboo Shoot Fry

Are you a vegetarian? If yes, then this is just the heavenly match for your taste buds and cravings. Fried bamboo further mixed in the aromatic herbs and spices gives it a unique blend of all the deliciousness. Sometimes, people also complement this dish with shitake mushrooms and varied vegetables to amp up the taste. Generally considered a light snack in Mizoram and is served during snack time along with a cup of tea.

