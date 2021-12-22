Lip smacking Korean snacks to relish upon

Korean culture has been like an influencer for millions of netizens across the world. They binge watch K-series, K-pop music, K-TV shows and now they chose to dive into some lip smacking Korean cuisine. Korean delicacies are healthy and prepared with minimum oil. They contain irresistible flavours of sauces, red chilli paste making it a divine treat. If you have been caught by the hallyu wave and wish to make Korean cuisine just like your favourite K-stars, then you must try your hands on these scrumptious Korean snacks sitting at home.

1. Nongshim Ramyun Korean Style Spicy Noodle Soup

Ramyun are instant noodles that can be prepared within a couple of minutes in a cup or a vessel. They are pre-fried noodles that are packed with solid ingredients and spice powders for the perfect Korean taste. Nongshim Ramyun are the number one Korean noodles that are spicy and soupy.

Price: Rs. 475

Deal: Rs. 445

Buy Now

2. ORION O'Rice Cracker

ORION O'Rice Cracker is a premium Korean snack. Made from rice and completely baked. They are slightly sweet and salty in taste but beautifully prepared with the combinations of distinctive Korean tastes and flavours. They are light and scrumptious and 100 percent healthy.

Price: Rs. 700

Deal: Rs. 525

Buy Now

3. Snackible Dipsters Biscuit Sticks & Dip

Who cannot resist biscuit sticks and dips? This one Korean snack comes in an assorted pack of 4 flavours namely caramel, butterscotch, chocolate, cookies and cream. The sticks are bakes and the dips are creamy in texture. Kids do love dipsters but these are something that will make adults irresistible.

Price: Rs. 125

Buy Now

4. Paldo Fun & Yum Ilpoom Jjajangmen Noodles

Paldo Jjajangmen refers to noodles that are thick and contain a smokey flavour. It is a hybrid version of Korean and Chinese flavour. These noodles are traditional ramen prepared with a sweet, non-spicy black bean sauce. You can enjoy an oriental style noodles at home with the purchase of this Paldo Fun & Yum Ilpoom Jjajangmen Noodles.

Price: Rs. 600

Deal: Rs. 566

Buy Now

5. Nongshim Hot & Spicy Shrimp Flavoured Cracker

Korean snacks are one such delectable food that people can munch all day. They are vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian. But the majority of the Korean population are inclined towards consuming non-vegetarian delicacies. And this Nongshim Shrimp Flavoured Cracker is one such non vegetarian snack that is crunchy, crispy, extra spicy and a healthy munching option.

Price: Rs. 750

Deal: Rs. 645

Buy Now

Now you can dig into Korean delicacies simply by sitting at home. These lip smacking Korean snacks are imported and taste exactly like the way Koreans love! Grab them now and drool over the tempting aromas and flavours.

Also Read: Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2021: Travel accessories and organizers if you are road tripping this season