Lip-smacking local delicacies of Telangana that you shouldn’t miss

Telangana, a state in southern India is bordered by the varied other states and therefore it offers rich culinary traditions and flavours that are completely unmatchable. With an immense cultural heritage, Telangana also provides a never-ending list of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes that can roll your taste buds in no time. Telangana cuisine is a blend of spicy foods and ingredients like tamarind, sesame seeds, red chillies and asafoetida are much loved by the locals of this state. If you are on a nomadic spree and are planning to head toward the land of Telangana, then here is a list of some lip-smacking dishes that you shouldn’t miss!

Sakinalu

Sakinalu, in simpler terms, is a circular shaped deeply-fried traditional dish that is a perfect accompaniment during snack time. This dish is prepared from grounded rice flour and sesame seeds and its crisp and appearance is somewhat similar to the chakli. With extremely lesser quantities of spices, this is considered a mild snack and can be consumed with a cuppa of tea, coffee or other beverages.

Sarva Pindi

Sarva Pindi is a highly nutritious dish that is often consumed during breakfast. It resembles a pancake and is blended with the ingredients like rice flour, chana dal, peanuts and chilli. Moreover, the dish is also hinted with a mixture of mild spices to bring out a unique taste. Served with red chutney and some tangy pickle, this dish is just the perfect treat for the buds.

Malidalu

While we all consume chapatis with curries and lentils, Telangana cuisine utilises the chapatis in the sweetest and wholesome way. Malidalu is a kind of laddoo that is prepared from the pieces of chapati combined with jaggery, cashews, pista and ghee. Be it leftover chapatis or fresh- the chapatis used in this laddoo are cooked with ghee and further chopped into a fine powder. Rolled with the aforementioned ingredients into a round laddoo shaped ball and enriched with the goodness of wholesome staples- this dish is prominent to satisfy the sweet cravings after a meal without any guilt.

Pachi pulusu

Another name for this dish is raw tamarind rasam, Pachi pulusu is a perfect fix for the days when you feel too lazy to cook as it can easily be prepared in just a few minutes. This is yet another easy-to-make variant of rasam- the only thing that makes both the dish dissimilar is the involvement of cooking. This dish requires extremely minimal cooking just to temper the seasoning. This dish is prepared from a blend of rice and raw tamarind extract that only requires soaking in lukewarm water and is a perfectly healthy staple that can be savoured during breakfast or lunch.

Do try these dishes while in Telangana and let us know which one is your favourite.

